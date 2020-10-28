Week 10 Football Primer: Rebels set for Anderson's final game

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills WR Charlie Hughes (6) and Vestavia Hills RB Landon Neese (23) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and Spain Park on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

The high school football regular season finale has arrived, with some schools preparing for a hopeful playoff run and others making one last push to go out on the right note.

Mountain Brook (8-1) at Austin (8-1)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 29

: Thursday, Oct. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Austin High School

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Chelsea 35-21 to wrap up a perfect region slate. Austin took care of Bob Jones 49-7.

What to watch: These two teams won their respective regions and this game should serve as a high-level tune-up for the postseason.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Austin 31-0 on Nov. 9, 2018, in the first round of the playoffs.

Oak Mountain (6-3) at Clay-Chalkville (8-1)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 29

: Thursday, Oct. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field – Cougar Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville 51-21. Clay-Chalkville beat Huffman 49-20.

What to watch: Both teams are playoff bound following this matchup, but Oak Mountain could use a boost of momentum after consecutive convincing losses. Clay-Chalkville got back on track last week after losing to Pinson Valley.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Oak Mountain 50-22 on Nov. 1, 2013. The Cougars have won two of three meetings between the schools.

Spain Park (3-6) at Hueytown (5-4)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 29

: Thursday, Oct. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hueytown High School

Last week: Spain Park rallied to beat Tuscaloosa County 35-34, snapping a six-game losing streak. Hueytown accepted a forfeit win over Paul Bryant.

What to watch: Spain Park finally got back in the win column with its scintillating comeback win over Tuscaloosa County last week, while Hueytown has lost four games this year due to COVID-19.

Last meeting: Spain Park shut out Hueytown 31-0 on Aug. 28, 2015. Spain Park has won all four meetings between the two schools.

Vestavia Hills (3-6) vs. Shades Valley (3-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 30

: Friday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Buddy Anderson Field – Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills pummeled Gadsden City 45-7. Shades Valley shut out Woodlawn 50-0.

What to watch: This game is the final one in the storied career of Buddy Anderson at Vestavia Hills. After 43 years, Anderson will coach his last game against a team his Rebels have played each season he has been in charge.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills shut out Shades Valley 17-0 on Sept. 27, 2019.

John Carroll (4-5) vs. St. Clair County (1-8)

Date : Friday, Oct. 30

: Friday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll defeated Wenonah 21-7. St. Clair County forfeited its game against Hayden.

What to watch: With a win, John Carroll can finish at the .500 mark for the first time since 2010.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat St. Clair County 35-21 on Aug. 23, 2019. The two teams have split 10 previous meetings.

Briarwood (6-2) vs. Corner (4-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 30

: Friday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood knocked off Homewood 28-6. Corner fell to Center Point 46-43.

What to watch: Briarwood clinched a home playoff game with its win last week and has been strong all season. Corner plays its final game of the season after dropping a pair of tight region games.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Corner 42-17 on Nov. 4, 2016, in the first round of the playoffs. Briarwood is 6-1 all-time against Corner.

Chelsea (3-6) vs. Calera (3-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 30

: Friday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Mountain Brook 35-21 after putting up a strong fight. Calera fell to Benjamin Russell 46-20.

What to watch: Neither team will make the playoffs in 2020, but there are still pride and bragging rights on the line.

Last meeting: Chelsea shut out Calera 28-0 on Oct. 24, 2019. Calera leads the all-time series 20-11-1.

Homewood (5-4) at Pelham (8-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 30

: Friday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium – Pelham High

Last week: Homewood fell to Briarwood 28-6. Pelham defeated Chilton County 41-7 to cap off a perfect region slate.

What to watch: Both teams have qualified for the playoffs, but Pelham has put together a much better season to this point. The Panthers have been clicking on all cylinders for much of the year, while the Patriots have struggled with consistency.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Pelham 42-21 on Sept. 6, 2019. Homewood holds a 14-6 lead in the series.