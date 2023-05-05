Rebels boys win state, girls finish runner-up

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ John Michael Yanosky returns the ball in a championship singles match against Hoover’s Anthony Hill during the Class 7A sectionals at the Hoover Met Complex on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Caroline Helms returns the ball in a championship singles match against Hoover’s Hannah Hwangpo during the Class 7A sectionals at the Hoover Met Complex on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Luke Bedwell returns the ball in a championship singles match against Hoover’s Gavin Patton during the Class 7A sectionals at the Hoover Met Complex on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Lynley Threadcraft returns the ball in a championship singles match against Hoover’s Abby Gobbels during the Class 7A sectionals at the Hoover Met Complex on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

MOBILE -- The Vestavia Hills High School boys tennis team remained at the top of the mountain this spring, winning the Class 7A state tournament for the second straight year.

The state tournament was held April 27-28 at the Mobile Tennis Center, with the Rebels able to effectively navigate a lengthy weather delay and two long days of play to claim the blue map trophy.

Vestavia’s girls put forth a great effort as well, finishing as the state runner-up and claiming a trophy for the second straight year (they won state in 2022).

Between the six singles and three doubles flights, Vestavia’s boys were still alive in eight of the nine brackets after the first day of play.

“After the first day of the tournament, we sat down and looked at all nine courts and felt like we put ourselves in position,” Vestavia Hills coach Oliver Aaron said. “I knew we had to continue to play well. The state tournament cannot be won on the first day, but it can be lost.”

The Rebels did continue to play well and secured the state title. They accumulated 51 points, with Bob Jones finishing second at 26 points. Auburn was third with 18 points.

Vestavia’s girls were second to a strong Auburn team. Auburn racked up 59 points, with Vestavia Hills scoring 31 and Montgomery Academy finishing with 26 points.

The boys won the five of the six singles courts and the No. 2 doubles flight. Luke Bedwell won the No. 2 singles title, beating Hoover’s Gavin Patton 6-4, 6-3 in the final. John Michael Yanosky won at No. 3 singles, defeating John Alford of Montgomery Academy. Kade Nelson beat Hoover’s Jackson Plugge 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles. Brayden Helms took home the title in No. 5 singles by beating Auburn’s Kevin Yan 6-4, 6-1. Andrew Pipkin won No. 6 singles over Bob Jones’ Karthik Kaki, 6-0, 6-0.

Jake Anthony was defeated in the second round of the No. 1 singles bracket, but he got a state title at No. 2 doubles. Anthony and Bedwell won the title over a Florence duo, 6-3, 6-2.

Nelson and Manowsky made it to the finals in No. 1 doubles, while Pipkin and Ben Cusmariu narrowly lost in the No. 3 doubles final.

Aaron said one of the most impressive things about the team being able to repeat as state champs was replacing a few key players from last year’s team, while seniors Nelson and Anthony stepped up and provided great leadership.

On the girls side, the No. 2 doubles pair of Kensley Outzen and Lynley Threadcraft defeated an Auburn duo 4-6, 6-3, 10-3.

Caroline Helms (No. 2 singles), Nancy Chen (No. 5 singles) and Helms and Wynn Strubel (No. 3 doubles) each advanced to the final.

Outzen narrowly lost in the semifinals at No. 1 singles, Threadcraft fell in a close match in the No. 3 singles semis, Della Tarn made it to the semifinals of No. 4 singles and Strubel also made it to the No. 6 singles semifinals.

Tarn and Chen played No. 1 doubles as well.

Vestavia Hills’ boys and girls won the section tournament the week prior to advance to the state tournament.

Aaron also commended local professionals at Vestavia Country Club and Old Overton Club for working with and helping with the development of the strong boys and girls players in the Vestavia Hills community.

“Kids that are interested in the sport should get involved in the middle school and high school teams,” he said. “There are a lot of great kids and we’re growing the sport across the state.”