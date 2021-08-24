Vestavia Swim team off to exceptional start

An undefeated start, a new facility and more than 100 new swimmers have made the 2021 swim season one to remember thus far for the Vestavia Swim team.

Coach Bryan Jennings said 280 swimmers signed up for summer swim, and the team uses the new Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex as a home base.

Having the new facility, along with a “pent-up demand” for something to do as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, is most likely the reason for the major increase in swimmers, Jennings said.

Vestavia Swim practices and swims competitively all year long, Jennings said.

Swimming provides great value, Jennings said. It teaches swimmers discipline to a process and time management skills, he said.

When the Aquatic Complex is not available, the team trains at the Birmingham CrossPlex or at other area facilities.

Rebecca Hartsough, a parent of a swim team member, said the swim team is undefeated so far this season, and a new dive team has done very well.

“After three years of growing pains, we are so proud to be in our new Aquatic Complex with a once again thriving program,” Hartsough said.

In 2019, the team split time between the now-defunct Vestavia YMCA and Gold’s Gym, now the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Construction was ongoing at the Aquatic Complex. In 2020, the season was canceled due to the pandemic, she said. So for the first time since 2018, the team has a home.

“It’s amazing, and we’re very lucky,” Hartsough said.

The team serves as an introduction to competitive swimming and offers five practices a week. Swimmers choose how many practices to attend.

Hartsough said swimmers are in “as good a shape” as any athlete.

“It’s definitely a good lifetime sport,” Hartsough said. “Many will be able to swim for life.”