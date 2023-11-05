Vestavia soccer player to play, train in UK

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Harrison Crotwell, a junior at Vestavia Hills High, practices with the Vestavia Hills Soccer Club at Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex on Oct. 11. Crotwell was selected to compete with the EXACT 11 international soccer team in Europe. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Harrison Crotwell will travel to the United Kingdom in December to train, compete and learn with other high-level athletes. Crotwell plays striker on his Vestavia Hills Soccer Club team. Prev Next

On a hot Sunday afternoon in early October, the ‘05/’06 Vestavia Hills Steamers are locked in a difficult battle with a team from Mobile. The game features talented players from all over the state, but starting at striker for Vestavia is Harrison Crotwell.

Crotwell earned a spot on an international exposition team, EXACT 11, that will travel across the pond to London and Manchester this December for several days of elite training and competition. Crotwell will have the opportunity to train with coaches from English Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Leicester City, Tottenham, West Ham United and Aston Villa.

Additionally, Crotwell and the EXACT 11 will play three games against youth teams from the United Kingdom, tour some of the country’s top soccer stadiums, attend English Premier League games and visit the National Football Museum in Manchester.

Crotwell earned his spot on EXACT 11 after attending the Exact Sports College Soccer ID Camp, held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in June. That camp provided Crotwell with an opportunity to compete and train in front of college coaches from all over the country and, the Crotwells soon learned, a chance to earn one of 26 spots for the international exposition team.

“When we arrived, they talked to the parents and the players and said that they are putting an international team together,” said Allison Crotwell, Harrison’s mother. “He made it to the showcase, then six weeks later we got a call with an invitation to be part of the expo team.”

The camp was an eye-opening experience for Harrison. Consistently one of the best players on any of the teams he’s played on, the Vestavia native found himself competing against elite players from all over the nation. He said the camp and the upcoming trip to the U.K. have motivated him to develop his leadership skills and to open his mind to new possibilities.

“I was kind of average compared to the other players there,” Harrison Crotwell said. “It’s pushed me to be more of a leader. It’s a big opportunity. I feel like it’s opened more doors, and I believe this opportunity will open the eyes of more people.”

On his Vestavia Hills Soccer Club team, Harrison is playing one age division up — he should be on the ’07 team — and is one of the youngest players on the team. He is also playing striker, a position he only recently began playing after spending most of his time as a defensive back in the midfield. His speed and quickness make him ideal for striker, and he is already showing an aptitude for the position even as he learns how to play the role at an elite level.

“He’s always been kind of an Energizer bunny; he never stops,” said Harrison’s father, Alan Crotwell. “This is only his second year to play striker. All of a sudden, his high school coaches were like, ‘You’re the fastest kid on the team, so we’re putting you at striker.’

“One thing we’ve been told is that he is very coachable, and so he seems like a kid who will say, ‘What does the coach need for this game?” Allison Crotwell said. “He’s not a pleaser in a negative way, but he’ll say, ‘Where do you need me, and what do you need me to do?’”

Crotwell didn’t get many chances to show his stuff on that Sunday afternoon in October with the Steamers, but when opportunities did present themselves, it was apparent what the coaches at Exact Sports saw in the Vestavia Hills native.

For instance, during this 1-0 loss, he was constantly moving, working to get himself into open positions for his teammates and quickly assessing his options when he did find the ball at his feet. Also, despite the opponent giving up few scoring opportunities, Crotwell was able to get off a creative shot with the outside of his right foot that sailed just over the crossbar, stopping the hearts of the opposing defense for a moment.

In evaluation reports from the EXACT 11 ID Camp, Christian Young, the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Union University, and David Diaz, an assistant soccer coach at San Diego State University, commented on Crotwell’s knowledge of the game and work ethic and said he has loads of potential.

“Harrison brings energy to every session. His knowledge of the game and work ethic stand out. His awareness on the field and technical skills help him create opportunities for teammates,” Young wrote. “As a 2025 grad, he still has time to develop physically and has the potential to become an elite player. He has a bright soccer career ahead of him.”

Diaz said Crotwell was a pleasure to coach at camp. “He has a competitive drive and work rate that was easy to notice right away. He has pace and a good ability to dribble the ball and take on defenders,” Diaz said. “He was tireless getting up and down the flanks to attack and defend. He is a 2025 grad and has a bright future in the game. I look forward to seeing him develop over the next year.”

Crotwell’s local coaches — Vestavia Hills High School head coach Leo Harlan and Vestavia Hills Soccer Club head coach and former UAB goalkeeper Robert Starr — commented on his athleticism and said he has the potential to develop into an elite player as he gains more confidence and experience at striker.

“The older guys gave him a nickname [the Rabbit], which is a huge honor for a younger guy. He plays very quick, like a rabbit. He’s very fast like a rabbit. Unlike a rabbit, he gets ‘stuck in,’ which means he’s always involved in heavy collisions,” Harlan said. “As the season went on last year, he became the leader of the JV squad that went undefeated and won the season-ending championship tournament. He was then pulled up to varsity, and we are hoping that he has an incredible junior year.”

Starr said Crotwell is a handful for sure.

“Athletically, he is relentless and has a ton of confidence in what he wants to do,” Starr said. “I do love his confidence; I do love his want to, and so now it’s, as I say, can he play well with others?

“You never have to question his effort when he’s out there,” Starr added. “And you never have to beg him to run or do the work.”

While the details of the trip to England were still being worked out at press time, the Crotwells said they are thrilled about this opportunity for their son and believe the experience will benefit him wherever the sport leads him.

“This will benefit him in watching other competitions and seeing how they do things in a different environment,” Alan Crotwell said.

It’s a great life experience, Crotwell’s mother said. “Who knows what this pathway will look like? We feel like it’s an opportunity definitely earned,” she said. “We’re proud of him, but he’s also proud of himself.”