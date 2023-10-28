Rebels flatten Tuscaloosa County

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby Jr. TUS_Vestavia TCHS GC Tuscaloosa County linebacker Kevin Riley (6) dives for but can’t tackle Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head as head runs for a touchdown at Tuscaloosa County High School Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby Jr. TUS_Vestavia TCHS GC Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head leaps through a hole in the Tuscaloosa County line as he runs the ball at Tuscaloosa County High School Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby Jr. TUS_Vestavia TCHS GC Vestavia Hills linebacker Jordan Ross pressures and sacks Tuscaloosa County quarterback Braeden Smith (3) at Tuscaloosa County High School Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby Jr. TUS_Vestavia TCHS GC Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson tries to evade a tackle by Tuscaloosa County defensive back Javion Heard (2) at Tuscaloosa County High School Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby Jr. TUS_Vestavia TCHS GC Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head throws a pass against Tuscaloosa County at Tuscaloosa County High School Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Prev Next

NORTHPORT – John Paul Head broke the sixth play of the game for a 51-yard touchdown run and the Rebels didn’t let up, as Vestavia Hills High School closed out its Class 7A, Region 3 slate with a 45-0 shutout at Tuscaloosa County on Friday night.

The win is Vestavia’s third shutout of the season and second straight to close Region 3 play with a 5-2 record.

The Rebels, who wore pink glove and accessories for Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the first time this year, were not only heavy on the scoreboard, but outgained the Wildcats, 471-86.

“It’s kind of what we expected and hoped for, but you never know, because Tuscaloosa County is a big, physical team. They have two good backs, and Coach [Adam] Winegarden has a history of having a quirky, unique running game, and we got gashed two weeks ago,” said head coach Robert Evans. “This was a good challenge for us, and we’ll get it again next week with Helena. To come here and kind of dominate the game from the second quarter on was good to see. Defensively we controlled the line of scrimmage, and when you control the line of scrimmage you win more times than not.”

Head had 292 yards of total offense in the win, rushing for three touchdowns and 137 yards, while also completing 13-of-18 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

“As he goes, so we go. Everybody loves the way he plays…He’s a tough competitor. It’ll take something for someone to slow him down and beat him in the playoffs,” Evans said.

A fumble inside the 10-yard line on Vestavia’s second possession led to a slow first quarter, but Owen Simpson made it 10-0 late in the quarter with a 44-yard field goal. The Rebels broke the game open in the second quarter with Head’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Mollison and a 7-yard touchdown on a QB keeper. It was 24-0 at the half.

Vestavia continued to shine on all sides of the ball in the third quarter. Head scored on an 18-yard run before Caden Taylor scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 70-yard night for the back. Simpson was 4-for-4 on extra points to finish with seven points kicking. Charlie Taaffee tacked on a 16-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Wesley McDaniels added the extra point.

Defensively, a pair of sacks by Jordan Ross and interceptions from Bo Shea and Gibson Bean took away the Tuscaloosa County passing game, holding the Wildcats to 21 yards. On the ground, with one of the Wildcats top running backs out, Vestavia held T-County to 65 rushing yards.

Vestavia (7-2) will host Helena next Friday to close the regular season as it prepares to travel to Region 4 runner-up Austin in the first round of the playoffs.

“We have to get through a physical game next week, but I’d play the Dallas Cowboys just to be in the playoffs,” Evans said. “It’s hard to make the playoffs in this region. There’s a good Spain Park team that’s going to get left out this year that’s probably a top 10 team in the state. We’ll go wherever we have to go to play and have an opportunity to advance.”

