Thompson rolls in 2nd half, beats Rebels

ALABASTER – Thompson High School and Mark Freeman is a few years ahead of Vestavia Hills and Robert Evans in terms of program building.

Freeman is in his ninth season leading Thompson, the program that has claimed the last four Class 7A state championships. But Evans, in his second year at Vestavia, is intent on shrinking the gap with each passing offseason, each season and each game.

Thompson pulled away from Vestavia Hills on Friday night with a dominant second half, ousting the Rebels from the playoffs with 34-14 win at Warrior Stadium. It is the second straight year the Warriors have beaten Vestavia in the second round of the playoffs.

“I think we’re a top four or five program in the state of Alabama, we just happen to run into Thompson every year,” Evans said following the game. “We play in the toughest region in the state of Alabama [Region 3], bar none. We’re going to be back. It’s a huge hump to get over Thompson but we’re climbing.”

Vestavia Hills (9-3) looked like a team potentially capable of getting over that hump on this day, as the two teams were deadlocked at 14-14 at half. The Rebels bookended the first half scoring, striking first on John Paul Head’s 1-yard plunge. They tied the game early in the second quarter, as Head found Cooper Mollison in the back of the end zone for a 33-yard score.

Thompson (10-1) scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-7 advantage, as Kolby Hearn caught a perfectly-thrown pass from freshman phenom Trent Seaborn and took it 72 yards to the end zone. That would be a common refrain on the night, as Seaborn finished the proceedings 15-of-20 for 286 yards and three touchdowns. He completed his first nine passes of the contest. Seaborn also hit Angel Jones for a 33-yard score late in the first quarter.

But something changed in the second half. Thompson came out and dialed up a blinding 80-yard drive that took just six plays and only burned 84 seconds off the clock. AJ Green capped that drive with a 13-yard run. John Alan McGuire booted field goals of 24 and 29 yards, before Colben Landrew caught a 24-yard pass in the end zone on fourth down to make it 34-14 midway through the final quarter.

“They have good players and they completely changed their scheme in the second half, and it worked,” Evans said. “When you have better players, speed the game up, and that’s what they did. Credit to Coach Freeman and their staff.”

Thompson outgained Vestavia 489-286 in the contest. Green finished with 132 rushing yards to lead the way, while Michael Dujon added 48 yards on seven carries. On the receiving end, Hearn had 114 yards on three grabs. Jones finished with 63 yards on a pair of catches, while Deuce Oliver had six grabs for 54 yards.

For Vestavia, Head finished his career by completing 12-of-20 passes for 148 yards, with a touchdown and an Anquon Fegans interception in that second half. He rushed 20 times for 65 yards as well. William Tonsmeire carried the ball 15 times for 60 yards. Keown Richardson caught six passes for 84 yards.

Evans gave plenty of credit to his senior class for winning 16 games over the two seasons he has been at the helm. He believes this year’s team overachieved slightly by finishing with a 9-3 record, only losing to Thompson (twice) and Hewitt-Trussville.

Evans also believes his senior class has made his job more difficult, as longtime rivals Homewood and Mountain Brook have elected not to play the Rebels any longer, considering they are both 6A foes and the Rebels boast one of the largest programs by number in the state.

“We’re ascending and there’s a reason people don’t want to play us,” he said.

Head and defensive lineman Jordan Ross are two seniors Evans specifically pointed out as being “foundational” players for the program. Head has served as the quarterback for the Rebels’ electric offense the last two years, and will soon be playing baseball at UAB. Ross is a University of Tennessee commit that Evans believes has the potential to play in the NFL one day.

“We can’t replace that, but there’s a strength in numbers. There’s a reason we’re the biggest program in the state of Alabama,” Evans said.

For now, Thompson moves on to the semifinals for the seventh straight year. The Warriors will host Hewitt-Trussville next Friday, after the Huskies throttled Hoover 40-7 in the second round.

“We’ll be back at these moments, We’ve just got get bigger and stronger. We’ve got to develop lines of scrimmage to compete and finish these games,” Evans said.

