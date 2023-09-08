Rebels fall at Thompson, despite stout defensive effort

× 1 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_11 Vestavia defensive back Jack Mayhall (39) returns an interseption during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 2 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_34 Vestavia defensive lineman Chuck Hammack (90) makes a tackle during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 3 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_21 Vestavia quarterback John Paul Head (13) runs with the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 4 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_20 Vestavia quarterback John Paul Head (13) hands off to running back William Tonsmeire (1) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 5 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_18 Vestavia defensive lineman Monte Hedgemon (99) looks to make a tackle during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 6 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_12 Vestavia quarterback John Paul Head (13) hands off to running back William Tonsmeire (1) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 7 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_17 Vestavia defensive lineman Miles Plugge (40) looks for the ball carrier during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Forceduring a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 8 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_10 Vestavia offensive lineman Allan Peterson (52) runs onto the field with his team mates before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 9 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_8 Vestavia captians before the coin toss before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 10 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_36 Vestavia cheerleaders perform during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 11 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_29 Vestavia cheerleaders perform during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 12 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_9 Vestavia takes the field before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 13 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_13 Vestavia running back Caden Taylor (23) makes a catch during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 14 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_16 Vestavia defensive lineman Monte Hedgemon (99) fights off a block during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 15 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_46 Vestavia head coach Robert Evans address his team after a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 16 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_5 The Vestavia Hills marching band gets ready for a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 17 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_7 Vestavia cheerleaders get ready for a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 18 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_1 Vestavia head coach Robert Evans and Thompson head coach Mark Freeman chat before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 19 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_31 Vestavia and Thompson captians chat before the coin toss during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 20 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_13 Vestavia running back Caden Taylor (23) makes a catch during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 21 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_33 Vestavia safety Spencer Hanna (1) makes a tackle during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 22 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_37 Vestavia cheerleaders during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 23 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_27 The Vestavia marching band performs during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 24 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_26 The Vestavia marching band performs during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 25 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_30 The Vestavia marching band performs during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 26 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_24 The Vestavia marching band performs during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 27 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_15 Vestavia running back William Tonsmeire (1) runs with the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 28 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. Vestavia safety Spencer Hanna (1) makes a tackle during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 29 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_42 Vestavia running back William Tonsmeire (1) looks for a running lane during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 30 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_41 Vestavia defensive lineman William Plaisance (31) fights off a block during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 31 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_40 Vestavia kicker Owen Simpson (96) kicks a field goal during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 32 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_35 Vestavia defensive lineman Jordan Ross (5) makes a tackle during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 33 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_39 Vestavia wide receiver Cooper Mollison (11) waits to catch a pass during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 34 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_43 Vestavia defensive back Kohen Nelson (15) breaks up a pass during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 35 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_38 Vestavia linebacker Gibson Bean (45) celebrates after breaking up a pass during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 36 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_44 Vestavia and Thompson wait for the snap during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 37 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_14 Vestavia wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) turns up field after making a catch during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 38 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_3 Vestavia huddles up before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 39 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_32 Vestavia snaps the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 40 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_22 Vestavia quarterback John Paul Head (13) throws a pass during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 41 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_19 Vestavia students celebrate an interception during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 42 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_4 The Vestavia dance team gets ready for a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 43 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_28 The Vestavia marching band performs during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 44 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_2 Vestavia defensive line coach Cournoier works with players before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 45 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_25 The Vestavia marching band performs during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force × 46 of 46 Expand Photo by Richard Force. 090823_VHHSvTHS_23 The Vestavia marching band performs during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Thompson Warriors at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, AL on September 8th, 2023. Photo by Richard Force Prev Next

ALABASTER – The defense had the recipe for an upset on Friday night, but the Vestavia Hills High School football team was unable to capitalize on the miscues against the four-time defending state champion Thompson.

The Rebels (2-1, 0-1 in Class 7A, Region 3) forced three interceptions and only allowed seven points through the first three quarters, but fell on the road to the Warriors, 21-3.

“Bottom line is they controlled the line of scrimmage upfront for most of the night,” said Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans. “We have to find a way as a program to get over the hump against the better teams.”

The first half flew by with less than 60 plays over 50 minutes of real-time.

The two sides traded interceptions in the middle of the opening frame less than three plays apart.

Trent Seaborn connected with Colben Landrew for a 31-yard score down the right sideline with under three minutes left in the opening quarter to put Thompson (2-0, 1-0) on the board first.

Vestavia Hills followed with a methodical, 19-play drive that the Warriors' defense stonewalled on fourth-and-inches at the 8-yard line, as quarterback John Paul Head tried to convert the keeper.

Thompson carried momentum into the next drive as A.J. Green rattled off 49 yards on five carries to push the ball to the Rebels' 36-yard line.

Jack Mayhall made a sensational interception for the Rebels on the following play. The senior corner tipped a contested pass up into the air, kept his eyes on it and came down with his second pick of the game, keeping the 7-0 score at the break.

The third quarter saw a big defensive break for the Rebels. An offensive pass interference brought back a touchdown, which led to a fourth-and-11. Gibson Bean swatted the pass to the ground to give the away side the ball back.

Head immediately followed with a 37-yard pass to Cooper Mollison. The Rebels drive then stalled out and led to Owen Simpson’s 45-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Vestavia Hills notched its final interception the subsequent drive as Seaborn’s pass to Kolby Hearn sailed and fell into the hands of Kohen Nelson at the 2:06 mark in the third quarter.

Any success the Rebels were able to find on offense up to then fizzled away over the final 14 minutes. They totaled 5 yards over 12 plays and threw an interception to close out the game.

The Warriors took advantage of a pair of short fields in the final frame. Seaborn hit Landrew from 21 yards out halfway through the quarter, and backup quarterback Zachary Sims capped off the scoring with an 8-yard run with 2:41 to play to extend it to the final score of 21-3.

Thompson outgained the Rebels 311-162 over the course of the game.

“We thought we would have to get to at least 21 points tonight to have a chance to win, and that was right,” Evans said. “We have to find some explosive plays on offense going forward.”

In addition to Mayhall and Nelson’s interceptions, Tennessee commit Jordan Ross left his mark on the game. The senior edge rusher had a sack and multiple tackles for loss despite Thompson primarily trying to run away from him throughout the game.

Head finished the game 11-for-20 passing for 89 yards and 16 carries for 38 yards.

Seaborn was 17-of-26 for 167 yards passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Green had a busy night with 27 carries for 137 yards rushing, while Landrew led all players 81 receiving yards on 5 catches to go along with the two scores.

Thompson now leads the all-time series 15-14 and has won nine games in a row in the rivalry.

Next week, Vestavia Hills hosts Hoover and Thompson travels to Spain Park in Region 3 action.

Check out all of our high school football photos from this week here.