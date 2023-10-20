Rebels shut out Oak Mountain on homecoming

× 1 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills half back Caden Taylor (23) blocks for quarterback John Paul Head (13) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Harrison Faust (32) tackles Oak Mountain quarterback Drowdy Hackbarth (17) resulting in a fumble during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills half back Bruce Littleton (22) sprints past Oak Mountain defensive back Cole Kelly (33) to the endzone during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills defensive end Jordan Ross (5) sacks Oak Mountain quarterback Will O’Dell (18) behind the line of scrimmage during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills students celebrate Homecoming during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (19) runs with the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans discusses a play during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills wide receiver Chase Webb (2) runs the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (19) carries the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback Brayden Robertson (17) hands off the ball to running back Carson Purdy (15 during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills safety Bo Shea (12) tackles Oak Mountain quarterback Will O’Dell (18) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills football captains prepare to take the field before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills kicker Owen Simpson (96) kicks off the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills students celebrate their Homecoming during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans congratulates his team after their win against the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. The Vestavia Hills Marching Band performs for the crowd before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) makes a short pass during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills half back Bruce Littleton (22) celebrates his touchdown in the endzone with teammates during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills half back Bruce Littleton (22) dives for a few more yards during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (19) carries the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. The Vestavia Hills Marching Band performs for the crowd before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (19) dives for a few more yards during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. The Vestavia Hills Marching Band performs for the crowd before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) calls for the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. The Vestavia Hills Marching Band performs for the crowd before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills kicker Owen Simpson (96) kicks the extra point during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) tries to avoid a tackle by Oak Mountain defensive back Sean Ray (12) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills football players prepare to take the field before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills running back Brendan Marshall (32) carries the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills linebacker Gibson Bean (45) stops Oak Mountain running back Le’Kamren Meadows (6) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills safety Matthew Ledbetter (8) makes a diving tackle during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills wide receiver Cooper Mollison (11) runs his route during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills cheerleaders lead their team onto the field before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) throws the ball downfield during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 35 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills linebacker Gibson Bean (45) tackles Oak Mountain wide receiver Tristyn Vardaman (4) behind the line of scrimmage during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Oak Mountain Eagles on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

VESTAVIA HILLS – Vestavia Hills High School got back on track Friday night against Oak Mountain.

The Rebels passed for 300 yards and rushed for 201 more en route to a 50-0 homecoming win over visiting Oak Mountain in a Class 7A, Region 3 game at Thompson Reynolds Stadium.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” said Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans. “I challenged the guys last week to respond because there’s no two ways about it, Hewitt-Trussville beat us last week. They outplayed us and outcoached us. The message of the week was, ‘Respond and do what you’re supposed to do.’”

Senior quarterback John Paul Head played just the first half, completing 10-of-16 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns to Keown Richardson and Bruce Littleton. Head rushed 11 times for 58 yards and three scores in the half. Owen Simpson kicked a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter. The Rebels led 36-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Caden Taylor scored on a 2-yard run and Charlie Taaffe completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Chase Webb. Taylor finished with four carries for 13 yards and the touchdown. Carson Mann rushed for 44 yards on four carries. Eight Rebels took handoffs in the game. Richardson caught five passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Littleton finished with 73 yards and a score on two receptions. Webb caught two passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

“It was a good homecoming night and helps you feel better as a coach just getting back at it,” Evans said. “We did what we were supposed to do, and I was proud of the guys for doing it.”

For Oak Mountain (1-8, 0-6), quarterback Will O’Dell was 1-of-11 for 8 yards, and rushed for 29 yards on 14 carries, before leaving the game in the third quarter. Marty Myrick rushed for 27 yards on 14 carries. Le’Kamren Meadows finished with 13 yards on seven carries.

Oak Mountain finishes Region 3 play next week at home against Spain Park. Vestavia Hills hits the road for its final region game at Tuscaloosa County.

“Tuscaloosa County is a tougher matchup for us,” Evans said. “They’re a big, physical team.”

Click here to view all of our high school football photos.