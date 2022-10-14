Rebels keep playoff hopes alive with road win

× 1 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) attempts a pass during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills running back Jack Lockhart (32) hurdles two Oak Mountain defenders during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) makes a diving catch during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills running back Tucker Smitha (46) scores a touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills wide receiver Cooper Mollison (11) catches a deep pass during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills running back Tucker Smitha (46) scores a touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills wide receiver Cooper Mollison (11) makes a diving catch during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills linebacker Samuel Hanson (47d) and Vestavia Hills defensive back Whit Bohorfoush (49) tackle Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills tight end Clay Barnes (47) looks to block Oak Mountain linebacker Garrett Murphy (16) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills defensive end Jordan Ross (5) tackles Oak Mountain running back Trey Vassell (5) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills running back Carson Mann (5) runs the football during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) looks to evade Oak Mountain linebacker Garrett Murphy (16) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain linebacker Mason Mitchell (31) tackles Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills defensive end Jordan Ross (5) tackles Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills linebacker Houston Owen (18) breaks through the offensive line during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills defensive end Jordan Ross (5) pursues Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 17 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) is pursued by Vestavia Hills running back Carson Mann (5) and Vestavia Hills linebacker Samuel Hanson (47d) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM — Vestavia Hills High School kept its playoff hopes alive on Friday night in Heardmont Park.

Junior quarterback John Paul Head produced 303 yards of offense and five scores as the Rebels beat Oak Mountain 42-21 in Class 7A, Region 3 play.

The road win gives Vestavia Hills a shot at the playoffs next week when Tuscaloosa County comes to town. With a win, the Rebels would claim a postseason berth.

“If you would’ve told us before the season that you’ve got one game to get into the playoffs on Week 9 on your senior night at home against T-County, I think everybody would’ve signed up,” said Vestavia head coach Robert Evans.

His Rebels would certainly sign up for another hot start next week. On Friday night, Vestavia scored the first 28 points of the game and later went to the break with a 28-7 advantage.

Head was responsible for all four of the Rebels touchdowns in the first half thanks to three touchdown runs and another 24-yard strike to Tucker Smitha on the opening drive of the night.

Head’s touchdown runs came from 9, 1, 4 and 29 yards out. His 29-yard dash went right up the middle and stretched the lead to 35-7 midway through the third frame.

“That’s been an effective tool for us and he’s a very naturally-gifted runner and he made some good throws tonight as well,” said Evans of Head.

Oak Mountain started slow, but got on the board after its final drive of the first half. Sophomore quarterback Will O’Dell converted a fourth-and-6 with a 17-yard touchdown pass to junior Sawyer Smith, who found some open field in the end zone. The scoring drive covered 80 yards in 13 plays.

Oak Mountain converted three third downs and one fourth down on its way to paydirt — three of them via O’Dell, who finished with three touchdown passes on the night.

The sophomore went 17-of-38 through the air for 192 yards and added another 92 rushing yards in the loss. His top targets were Devan Moss (five receptions for 73 yards), Davion Foster (six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown) and Smith (three receptions for 27 yards and two scores).

His final scoring toss — a 30-yarder to Foster — cut Oak Mountain’s deficit to 35-21 with 8:26 remaining. But Vestavia answered with a 13-play scoring drive that left the Eagles with 1:42 remaining on the clock. Smitha punctuated the drive with a 1-yard run that set the final count at 42-21.

After the game, Evans pointed to a pair of first-half turnovers that set the tone. Grant Downey put a stop to Oak Mountain’s first drive with an interception, which was quickly followed by a fumble recovery by Jacob Watson. Both turnovers led to Rebel touchdowns in a dominant opening half.

“We’re going to score points offensively if we get turnovers, and we’ve done that against pretty much everybody,” said Evans.

Oak Mountain will travel to Spain Park next week in its region finale.

