Vestavia Hills Football Preview: Rebels rising up under new coach

× Expand Photo by Laura Chramer. Vestavia Hills wide receiver Keown Richardson (8) runs the ball during the second half of a football game between Vestavia Hills and Spain Park at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Oct. 15.

The goal has been explained in a very succinct fashion: The Vestavia Hills High School football program has its sights set on facing Thompson twice in a season.

Thompson is the three-time defending Class 7A state champion and is one of Vestavia’s opponents in Region 3. The two teams will meet in the regular season and, if new head coach Robert Evans gets his wish, once again in the postseason.

“Pretty simple,” Evans said.

Playing Thompson in the postseason would mean Vestavia advanced to at least the second round or the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. Once there, anything can happen.

There’s work to be done if the Rebels are to accomplish that in year one of Evans’s tenure. He starred for the Rebels in the late 1990s and was one of the top players on the ’98 championship squad.

Now, he wants to lead his program back to that level and be another model of consistency. Buddy Anderson led Vestavia to great heights over 43 steady seasons as the head coach, but Evans is now the third coach in three years, after Sean Calhoun led the Rebels last season.

OFFENSE

Vestavia transitioned to the spread offense last year in Calhoun’s lone year leading the program, so new coordinator Josh Franklin — who helped lead Hueytown to the 6A title game last fall — will be able to build his offense with a group of players who have applied similar concepts.

Evans has big plans for his team’s offense. The cliché of “playing with pace” gets thrown around with plenty of coaches, but he intends to make that a severe reality this fall and moving forward.

“I want to have an offense I would hate to defend,” said Evans, an elite defensive coordinator in the high school ranks over the last decade. “Our guys have taken to it, and we’re going to do some unique things that nobody else does and try to do it at a frenetic pace.”

John Paul Head and Luke Turner were entrenched in a battle at quarterback entering preseason camp. Turner got most of the reps in the spring, as Head was playing baseball. Evans said he “feels good” about both players as the signal caller.

William Tonsmeire has established himself as one of the Rebels’ top running backs this fall, but the team is still looking for a couple others to step up and cement their status as reliable backs. Tucker Smitha can play several spots in the offense and will likely get some carries.

Out wide, Keown Richardson returns and could be destined for a breakout year. Much like the running back position, Vestavia is hoping for a few more to take hold of those other receiver spots. Tight end Warren Ainsworth will contribute in the running and passing games as well.

Glen Porter and Hudson Hager are the leaders along an offensive line that enters the season thin on experience, but makes up for that with age and maturity.

DEFENSE

Evans has steered some of the top defenses in the state as the coordinator at Hoover and Mountain Brook over the last several years. He will have a heavy influence on the Vestavia defense now, along with new coordinator Shawn Raney, who most recently spent nine seasons as the Spain Park head coach.

Up front, Andrew Sykes and Lane Whisenhunt provide leadership and stability as athletes who have played a lot of varsity football. Evans also mentioned Jordan Ross as a player who could make a significant impact along the line if he puts it all together.

Houston Owen is the unquestioned leader of the linebackers entering the season, with Will Cox, Grant Downey and John Mark Richter all returning in the secondary.

“I love our seniors and think we have great leadership,” Evans said. “When you have a great senior class, you’ve got a chance.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Heading into preseason camp, the Rebels were still attempting to solidify the kicker position. But like the other facets of the game, Evans has plenty of fresh ideas for special teams as a whole.

“We’re going to do some unique things special teams-wise to put the pressure on,” he said. “It’s such an important part of the game.”

SCHEDULE

Vestavia Hills opens up the Evans era at home Aug. 18 against crosstown foe Mountain Brook.

“I really want big atmospheres here [at home games], so when they asked about playing Thursday night, I said absolutely,” Evans said.

Vestavia renews another longtime rivalry the following week against Homewood before embarking on Region 3 play. The Rebels start off with Thompson and Hoover, then take on Spain Park, Chelsea, Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain and Tuscaloosa County.

The Rebels wrap up the regular season at Helena.

“I want people to play us and say, ‘This is coming [over the next several years],’” Evans said.