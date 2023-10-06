Rebels offense leads way to win

× 1 of 56 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills wide receiver Carson Mann (5) runs the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Chelsea Hornets on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at Chelsea High Stadium in Chelsea, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 56 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) hands the ball off to Vestavia Hills wide receiver Carson Mann (5) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Chelsea Hornets on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at Chelsea High Stadium in Chelsea, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 56 Expand Photo by David Leong. Chelsea cornerback Brandon Sims (36) breaks up a pass to Vestavia Hills wide receiver Chase Webb (2) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Chelsea Hornets on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at Chelsea High Stadium in Chelsea, AL. CHELSEA – A dominant offensive performance on Friday night moved the Vestavia Hills High School football team closer to a home playoff game. The Rebels (5-1, 3-1 in Class 7A, Region 3) won 45-21 at Chelsea with a near-perfect night from senior quarterback John Paul Head.

Head threw for 183 yards while running for 71 yards and totaling four touchdowns, throwing only two incompletions as Vestavia Hills scored on eight of the nine drives he played.

“He’s playing well right now, mainly because he’s healthy,” said Rebels’ head coach Robert Evans. “We protected him tonight, did not run him as much as we will next week, but we are in good shape.”

Head started the scoring on the first drive with a touchdown less than a minute into the game, as he punched through the middle for a 5-yard score. The Rebels went for the two-point conversion and Bruce Littleton ran straight up the gut to give the visitors a lead they would not relinquish.

Chelsea’s only score of the first half came on the following drive, as the Hornets steadily moved down field before Carter Dotson connected with Raymond Bridgeman for a contested score to bring it to 8-7 halfway through the opening frame.

William Tonsmeire answered back two plays later with a 65-yard score through the middle of the Hornets' defense.

The Rebels quickly forced a punt and scored again before the end of the first quarter. Carson Mann had back-to-back runs, netting 14 yards and the score to make it 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Head added his next rushing score with a thunderous run early in the second quarter. He bounced a run off tackle to the left and lowered his shoulder into a defender to power his way into the end zone for a 30-yard score.

Owen Simpson added a 24-yard field goal as the half ended to bring the halftime score to 31-7.

Vestavia Hills added a pair of passing scores in the third quarter, as Head first connected with Mann for a 30-yard strike and then found Keown Richardson the next drive for a 46-yard pitch-and-catch to extend the Rebels’ lead.

Miller Bauman stepped in as the Hornets' quarterback for a drive late in the third quarter and led an 80-yard scoring drive. The junior completed all four of his passes on the drive, with the final going to Jaxon Shuttlesworth at the goal line.

Dotson returned as the signal caller in the fourth quarter. Chelsea produced an 11-play, 83-yard drive that Morgan Barnes capped off from 2 yards out to bring it to the final score of 45-21.

“I thought we played much better tonight than last week,” said Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity. “Our kids played their hearts out for 48 straight minutes.”

The Rebels held a yardage advantage of 425-267.

Tonsmeire led all players with 11 carries for 121 yards rushing while Richardson paced the Rebels with 5 catches and 144 receiving yards.

Nick Sulenski made a number of key catches for the Hornets throughout the night and finished with 9 receptions for 151 yards.

Dotson completed 11-of-22 passes for 132 yards passing, while Bauman’s scoring drive saw him total 59 yards through the air.

The Hornets (2-5, 1-3 in region) were without star senior running back Emerson Russell. Cassity said he hopes to have him back for next week’s game at Spain Park.

The Rebels are looking to earn a home playoff game, which could become a reality with a win against Hewitt-Trussville at home next week.

“This region is brutal,” Evans said. “I think we are healthy going into a pivotal game and everyone knows what is at stake.”

