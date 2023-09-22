Ross shines in Rebels' 'ugly' win

× 1 of 45 Expand Photo by Richard Force. Vestavia defensive lineman Jordan Ross (5) sacks Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) during a game between the Spain Park Jaguars and the Vestavia Hills Rebels at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Vestavia Hills. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 45 Expand Photo by Richard Force. Spain Park wide receiver Jonathan Bibbs (3) goes up for a pass while being defended by Vestavia defensive back Grayer Manown (39) during a game between the Spain Park Jaguars and the Vestavia Hills Rebels at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Vestavia Hills. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 45 Expand Photo by Richard Force. VESTAVIA HILLS -- Life in Class 7A, Region 3 football doesn’t require a beauty column in the win-loss standings. So, it was with a sigh of relief that Vestavia Hills High School head coach Robert Evans and his team could move forward following a 26-8 victory over visiting Spain Park on Friday night.

“Overall, we looked like a tired team playing football,” Evans said. “They’re tired, too, and beat up. We’re tired and beat up. We’ve both been through the ringer. We’ve both been through Hoover and Thompson. This is the fifth game. I was worried we’d play somewhat like this, but I’ll take an ugly win any day of the week. This is an ugly win.”

Part of the ugliness was a second half that included three lost turnovers by Vestavia Hills. And that was just part of a multitude of mistakes.

On the other side, a gutty Spain Park team was left to wonder what might have happened if the Jaguars took advantage of the Rebels mistakes.

“I’m really proud of this team,” said Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes. “We’re not the same team we were three weeks ago. Injuries. Our guys played their guts out. They tried to give us the game. They tried to give us the football game. There’s going to come a day when we take games.”

One of the big reasons that Spain Park (2-3 overall, 0-3 in region) couldn’t do that on Friday night was wearing No. 5 on defense for Vestavia Hills (4-1 overall, 2-1).

“Jordan Ross had five sacks tonight,” Evans said. “So, he should have made some money for himself. Tennessee was here tonight. He is a game wrecker. I haven’t seen many kids in high school like him. He wrecks the game.”

Ross had 13 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three pass knockdowns to go with his sacks. Suffice to say Tennessee was impressed.

It was also a stat-stuffing day for Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head, despite some turnover woes in the second half. He finished 10-of-18 passing for 160 yards with first half touchdown passes of 36 yards to Chase Webb and 16 yards to Cooper Mollison. He also rushed 29 times for 133 yards.

Vestavia Hills led 16-0 at halftime but couldn’t pull away because Spain Park kept forcing turnovers. The Rebels were able to build a three-score lead on a 19-yard field goal by Owen Simpson with 6:35 left.

However, Spain Park answered quickly with Jonathan Bibbs’ 53-yard kickoff return setting up a 16-yard touchdown run by Dakarai Shanks. The Jaguars added a two-point conversion a throwback pass from running back Derick Shanks to quarterback Brock Bradley.

The spark didn’t last long for Spain Park. On the next play from scrimmage, Vestavia Hills running back William Tonsmeire burst 62 yards for the final points of the night.

“It was just so ugly but I’ll take it,” Evans said. “We’re to the off week. We need a break, the kids need a break. It’s just a grind. We’re in the middle of it. We just got to refresh, recharge and play better.”

Both teams have an open date next week.

