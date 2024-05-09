Rebels finish runner-up at state outdoor

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills and Hoover compete in the boys 4x100-meter relay during the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavial Hills' Tyler Dressback competes in the boys high jump during the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavial Hills' Mitchell Schaaf competes in the 3,200-meter run during the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 track and field meet at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavia Hills' Christiana Belcher competes in the girls javelin throw during the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Richard Force Vestavial Hills' Claire Spooner competes in the girls 3,200-meter run during the AHSAA Class 7A, Section 3 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School boys outdoor track and field team came home with a trophy following the Class 7A state meet, which was held May 2-4 in Gulf Shores.

The Rebels finished second to Hoover, which swept the boys and girls titles in dominant fashion. Hoover’s boys scored 156.5 points, with Vestavia edging out James Clemens 73-71 for second place. Bob Jones and Auburn rounded out the top five.

Vestavia’s girls finished sixth, scoring 54.5 points. Hoover racked up 90.5 to win, followed by Hewitt-Trussville (71), Auburn (60), Foley (57) and Chelsea (56).

Max Armstrong had a terrific meet for the Rebels, winning the 800-meter race with a time of 1 minute, 53 seconds. He also reached the podium in the 400 by finishing second.

Jack Stubbs was a winner, too, reaching a personal best of 23 feet, 7.25 inches to win the long jump.

Two of the relay teams reached the podium, as the 4x800-meter team finished second and the 4x400 team placed third. The 4x100 team gained points with a sixth-place result.

Chase Webb finished fourth in the 100, Niklas Volkoff was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles, Mitchell Schaaf finished fifth in the 1,600 and eighth in the 800, John Hayes was eighth in the 3,200, Walker Gardner was fifth in the discus throw, Emory Carver finished eighth in long jump, Brady Ferrell placed fifth in pole vault and Chase Kaiser was eighth in shot put to gain points for the team.

Graham Gwaltney, Jackson Mize, Tyler Dressback, Hollis Smith, Riley Garcia, Nate Bradshaw, Caleb Farrar and Drake Renta also contributed to the team.

Kennedy Moreland was a standout on the girls side, winning the pole vault by clearing 11-6. She was joined on the winners’ stand by teammate Christiana Belcher, who was the top javelin thrower, reaching 133-02.

Molly Mac Sharp gave the Rebels a 1-2 finish with her second-place result in javelin. Emily Spooner was sixth, as the team got three point-scorers from the single event.

Reese Beckner finished fifth in 100 hurdles, Riley Zeanah was fifth in the 800, Barclay Brown finished fourth in high jump and Krislyn Thomas finished fourth in pole vault to earn points. The 4x800 relay team was fifth and the 4x400 relay was seventh as well.

Layne Turner, Claire Spooner, Kaitlyn Wende, Anna James Litty, Abby Allen and Finley Beckner also competed.