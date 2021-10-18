The Reset: Rebels win Randolph Invitational

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Track and Field The Vestavia Hills High School girls cross-country team won the Randolph Invitational in Huntsville on Oct. 14, 2021.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team earned its second win of the season in convincing fashion last Friday, hammering Spain Park. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This Friday, the Rebels wrap up region play by hosting Gadsden City.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team finished second in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament, beating Hewitt-Trussville in the opening round before falling to Spain Park in the final.

The Rebels were led offensively by Angelica Vines and Savannah Gann, while Audrey Vielguth has continued her improvement and strong play defensively.

Vestavia Hills begins play in the 7A North Super Regional on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. against Thompson.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team competed and put forth a strong showing in the Randolph Invitational last Thursday in Huntsville. The girls team won the race, while the boys placed third.

Crawford West ran another tremendous race, winning with a time of 18:20, beating the competition by more than 50 seconds. Claire Spooner finished fourth and Kaitlyn Wende was sixth to give the Rebels great representation in the top 10. Jasmine Zhang was 11th, Angela Hjelmeland was 15th and Kendall Feild was 25th.

Alex Leath had a productive race to lead the boys team, coming home fourth. Will Jordan was seventh as well to join him in the top 10. Andrew King, Wilson Holt, Mitchell Schaaf, Davis Wylie and Alex Cassimus joined them on the scoresheet.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills girls flag football team played three games last week. The Rebels split a tri-match Tuesday evening, beating Tuscaloosa County 20-13 before falling to Hewitt-Trussville 20-7. The Rebels lost a close one to Hoover the following night, 13-7.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.