The Reset: Rebels in action over Christmas break

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Vestavia Hills’ Ally Smith (10) shoots for 2-points in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams celebrated Senior Night on Dec. 15, with both teams earning wins over Bessemer City. The Lady Rebels celebrated the trio of Alison Stubbs, Josie Edwards and Kaylee Dressback. Edwards led the team with 14 points in a dominant 70-9 victory. The boys also celebrated their seniors with a win, a 60-57 triumph. Win Miller had 19 points to lead the way, with Jude Cleary adding 10 points.

On that Friday, the Lady Rebels earned a 60-49 win over visiting Mortimer Jordan. Emma Smith led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds in the win, followed by 11 points from Edwards. Grayson Hudgens also contributed nine points.

The same day, the Vestavia Hills boys traveled to Ramsay and knocked off the top-ranked Class 5A team 61-51. Miller posted 26 points to lead the way, with Cleary registering 17 points of his own.

Last Monday, the Vestavia girls began play in the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational at Oak Mountain. The Lady Rebels beat Northridge 55-35, behind 22 points and nine rebounds from Emma Smith. Ally Smith notched 12 points as well.

The boys hosted the Vestavia Hills Christmas Classic, earning a 66-39 win over Faith Academy on Monday. Grant Uldrich led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds. Miller notched 13 points and five rebounds, while Cleary had 11 points.

On Tuesday, the Lady Rebels picked up a dominant 65-26 win over Ramsay. Emma Smith had a big game, with 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Stubbs went for 10 points and four steals in the win.

The boys capped off the Vestavia Hills Christmas Classic with an 81-35 win over Pell City. In the win, Joey Caiola knocked down four 3-pointers to lead the team with 12 points. Cole Turner added 10 points as well.

The Lady Rebels wrapped up the pre-Christmas slate with a 78-63 win over Foley in the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational. Emma Smith continued her strong play with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Edwards also contributed in a big way, finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds. Stubbs had 10 points and three steals as well.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team has been in action recently as well. On Dec. 17, the Rebels took down Oak Mountain 51-24. The following day, the Rebels earned two more dominant wins, beating Shaw (Ga.) 77-3 and Central 58-15.

Last Monday, Vestavia won two of three duals matches. The Rebels beat Arab 46-33 and Bob Jones 65-15 and fell to Thompson 44-18.

On Tuesday, the Rebels fell to Hewitt-Trussville and Fairhope.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.