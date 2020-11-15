The Reset: Cross-country finishes, basketball teams off to great starts

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Vestavia Hills’ Alison Stubbs (21) shoots for 3-points guarded by Chelsea’s Sydney Schwallie (21) in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams competed in the AHSAA State Cross Country Championship on Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton. The girls team finished fifth in Class 7A, while the boys finished seventh.

Anna Kate Boles led the girls team with a sixth-place finish. Also scoring points were Mary Claire Boughner (16th), Kaitlyn Wende (20th), Katy Lambert (38th) and Angela Hjelmeland (68th).

Ethan Strand placed 12th to lead the boys squad. He was followed by Grant Kaiser (23rd), Will Jordan (29th), Alex Leath (47th) and Jacob Villani (70th).

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams got their seasons underway last Tuesday, as they hosted Minor. The Lady Rebels dominated in a 65-39 victory, with Emma Smith leading the charge with 19 points on the night. The boys team also won big, 75-44. Win Miller paced the team with 23 points and seven rebounds and Jude Cleary finished with 10 points.

Vestavia Hills earned a sweep of Chelsea on Thursday, beginning with a 56-41 win by the girls. Ally Smith led the team with 13 points, closely followed by 12 points and eight rebounds from Emma Smith. Mackenzie Titus scored 11 points to lead Chelsea.

In the boys game, the Rebels got big performances from Miller and Grant Uldrich in an 81-74 win. Miller scored 27 points to lead all scorers, while Uldrich contributed 26 points and six rebounds. Riley Edmiston and Warner Jones each had 15 points to lead Chelsea.

On Saturday, the Lady Rebels beat Sparkman 41-26 in the Mortimer Jordan Tip-Off Challenge. Emma Smith led the way with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Alison Stubbs contributed nine points.

This week, the Rebels travel to Ramsay on Tuesday and the girls host Pelham on Wednesday, while the boys host Pelham on Thursday. Both teams host Shades Valley on Friday as well.

