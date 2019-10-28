The Reset: Volleyball season ends, football wins

× 1 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills students cheer during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. × 2 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Savannah Gann (21) serves during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. × 3 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills students look on during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. × 4 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills students cheer during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. × 5 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Madison Smith (1) celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Vestavia Hills and Bob Jones on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. Prev Next

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team returned to its winning ways last Friday night in a win over Oak Mountain. Click here for a recap of the region finale for both sides.

This Friday, the Rebels head to Huffman to finish out the regular season. Vestavia Hills will travel to James Clemens for the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Nov. 8.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team advanced to the super regional tournament, but saw its season come to a close last week.

In the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament on Tuesday, the Rebels posted one of their most impressive wins of the season in a four-set victory over No. 2 seed Spain Park (17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20) to clinch a super regional berth. In the final of the area tournament, the Rebels fell to Mountain Brook (16-25, 15-25, 14-25).

On Friday, Vestavia Hills played in the 7A North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. There, the Rebels fell to Bob Jones in four sets (25-19, 16-25, 20-25, 16-25).

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills bowling teams are back in action. The defending Class 7A state champion boys team defeated Auburn last week by a score of 1,529-1,503. Smithson Yielding rolled a 244, Walter Reed a 217 and Nick Watts a 213.

The girls also defeated Auburn 1,024-873. Allie Fraser led all scorers with a 145. Up next for both teams will be John Carroll and Calera this Wednesday at Vestavia Bowl.

