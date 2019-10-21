The Reset: Football loses heartbreaker, volleyball splits

× Expand Phoitos by Barry Stephenson 2019 VHHS Football Vestavia coach Buddy Anderson watches the action during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Hoover Met.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team nearly pulled off a victory at Class 7A, Region 3 rival Hoover last Friday, but the Rebels were unable to hang on. Click here for a recap of the close game.

This Friday, the Rebels host Oak Mountain to finish up region play.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team wrapped up the regular season last week with a pair of highly-competitive five-set matches. On Tuesday, the Rebels narrowly fell to Class 5A power Jasper (16-25, 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 13-15) but rebounded to beat Oak Mountain (18-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-10) on Thursday.

This Tuesday, Mountain Brook hosts the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. Mountain Brook will play the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and John Carroll in one semifinal, while Spain Park and Vestavia Hills meet in the other. The two finalists will advance to the North Super Regional tournament in Huntsville, set to be played Friday and Saturday.

