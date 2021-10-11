The Reset: Rebels volleyball finishes regular season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia Hills’ Kayla Franklin (12) gets ready to spike the ball during a game against Chelsea held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football blew a late lead in a 49-35 loss at Hewitt-Trussville. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, the Rebels host Spain Park in another region game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team finished off the regular season with a 25-9 record after splitting a pair of matches last week. The Rebels fell to Spain Park 3-0 but beat Homewood 3-1.

In the Rebels’ final home match, Audrey Vielguth led the way with 21 digs against Spain Park. Vielguth was impressive again, registering 24 digs in win over Homewood. Angelica Vines led the offense with 28 kills and the Rebels got stellar performances from Kayla Franklin, Elizabeth Jackson, and freshman Jordan Madsen in that victory.

This week, the Rebels play at Hoover on Tuesday before heading to Spain Park for the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament Thursday.

