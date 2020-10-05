The Reset: Strand, West win again

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brett Huber Ethan Strand Crawford West.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team struggled in a 38-9 loss to Thompson last Friday night. Click here for the story of the Rebels nearly making it a one-possession game.

This week, the Rebels host Hewitt-Trussville in another Class 7A, Region 3 contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team dropped its lone match last week to Hoover (25-15, 25-11, 25-18).

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team put forth a strong effort at the Jesse Owens Classic over the weekend. The meet was held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, the site of the state meet in November. The Rebels boys finished second as a team and the girls were fifth.

Ethan Strand won the boys race, coming across the line in 15:02.25. Will Jordan (20th), Alex Leath (24th), Grant Kaiser (36th) and Ryan McConnell (47th) also contributed to the team’s scoring output. Crawford West made it a clean sweep of the top honors, as she won the girls race in 17:34.29. Anna Kate Boles (32nd), Mary Claire Boughner (64th), Katy Lambert (66th) and Kaitlyn Wende (75th) rounded out the top five for the team.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.