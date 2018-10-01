The Reset: Football bounces back

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills RB Cooper Bishop (41) eyes Shades Valley LB T'Nazj Means (20) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Shades Valley on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Frank Nix Stadium in Irondale.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team rebounded from its first loss to post a 41-21 win over Shades Valley on Friday. This week, the Rebels get back into Class 7A, Region 3 play as they host Hewitt-Trussville.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team put together a solid week on the court and now has an overall record of 18-8. The Rebels began the week with a five-set win over Hoover on Tuesday (25-20, 14-25, 25-22, 23-25, 16-14), then defeated Ramsay on Thursday.

Over the weekend, the Rebels played in Hoover’s Over the Mountain Tournament. They played well in pool play, winning three and only dropping one to the eventual champion. The Rebels defeated Harding (TN) [25-18, 25-23], James Clemens (25-16, 25-15) and Thompson (26-24, 15-25, 15-11) before falling to McGill-Toolen (22-25, 19-25). In Gold bracket play, the Rebels dropped a three-setter to Class 6A power Jasper (25-23, 23-25, 7-25). Some notable stats from the week:

Hannah Vines: 6 aces, 77 kills, 8 blocks, 70 digs

Ainsley Schultz: 3 aces, 42 kills, 8 blocks, 120 assists, 24 digs

Elise Hoppenjans: 90 digs, 8 aces, 12 assists

Jackie Venable: 30 kills, 9 blocks

Mary Quinn Carter: 30 digs, 57 assists

This week, the Rebels host a pair of area matches, against Mountain Brook on Tuesday and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.