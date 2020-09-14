The Reset: Football falls on late score, West, Strand run well

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills RB Taiyo Crawford (11) breaks a run during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills football team suffered a 35-28 loss to Oak Mountain last Friday, as the Rebels dropped to 0-2 in Class 7A, Region 3 play. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This Friday, the Rebels host Tuscaloosa County, as they search for their first win of the season.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills volleyball team lost matches to Hoover and Ramsay two weeks ago before returning to action last Tuesday with an area win over Hewitt-Trussville (25-12, 25-12, 25-18).

The Rebels picked up another area win Thursday, as they swept Gadsden City (25-13, 25-9, 25-6).

This week, Vestavia Hills hosts Spain Park on Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country team competed in the Chickasaw Invitational on Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, the site of the state meet in November. The Vestavia teams competed in the “Large Schools” meet, with the girls placing third and the boys coming home 10th.

Crawford West finished third in the girls race to lead the Rebels, with Anna Kate Boles, Katy Lambert, Mary Claire Boughner and Angela Hjelmeland scoring points. Ethan Strand came across the line second in the boys race, followed by teammates Alex Leath, Will Jordan, Andrew Bradshaw and Andrew Bevill.

