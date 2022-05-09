The Reset: Rebels sweep into semifinals

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Thomas Watson (16) heads for third base in game two of a quarterfinal series against Bob Jones in the Class 7A playoffs at Sammy Dunn Field on Friday, May 6, 2022. The Rebels swept Bob Jones to advance to the semifinal game against Hewitt-Trussville. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team swept Bob Jones in the Class 7A quarterfinals last Friday, winning by scores of 3-0 and 4-2. In the first game, the Rebels notched a pair of runs in the second inning and one more in the fifth and that was more than enough for Caleb Shofner. Shofner threw a complete game masterpiece, working around 7 hits and striking out 7 in 7 innings of work. Grant Downey led the charge from the leadoff spot with 3 hits and a run batted in, with Jackson Harris and Max Stewart knocking in a run each as well.

Vestavia Hills took another early lead in the second game, scoring in the first inning, twice in the fourth and once more in the seventh. John Paul Head tallied the only RBI in the game for the Rebels, who got another great pitching performance. Aiden Black got the start and went 5 2/3 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits with 7 strikeouts. Ryan Vermillion finished things off, getting the final three outs to push the Rebels into the semifinals.

Vestavia Hills will travel to Hewitt-Trussville this weekend for the 7A semifinals. First pitch of a Friday doubleheader is set for 4:30 p.m. A third game, if necessary, will be played at 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team’s season came to a close in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament last week. On Monday, the Rebels fell to Hewitt-Trussville 4-0. Miah Simmons pitched well for the Rebels, going all 6 innings, but the Rebels were unable to get a hit off of Hewitt’s Sara Phillips.

Vestavia rebounded Tuesday, blowing past Oak Mountain 12-0 in a must-win game. Tait Davidson, Kayla Franklin and Libby Pippin all hit home runs in the game, with Pippin and Franklin each finishing with 3 runs batted in. Davidson tallied 3 hits and 2 RBIs as well. Simmons and Davidson combined for the shutout in the circle.

Vestavia fell to Spain Park 9-4 on Wednesday, eliminating the Rebels from the postseason. Franklin hit a homer and drove in 2 runs in the game.

Vestavia Hills finished the season with a 32-16 record.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls soccer teams began the Class 7A playoffs last Tuesday. The boys put forth a strong effort in a 6-3 win over Thompson and the girls blew past Hoover with a 5-0 shutout.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, the Vestavia girls got past Huntsville 1-0, but the boys fell 3-1.

The boys finished an outstanding season with a record of 22-3.

The girls will head to the state final four once again, squaring off against Spain Park on Friday at 1 p.m. in the 7A semifinals.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team won the Class 7A North Sub-State tournament at Timberline Golf Club last Tuesday. The Rebels finished with a team score of 287, 16 strokes clear of Hoover in second place. Andrew Szymela led the Rebels and finished in a tie for second with a round of 69. Parker Moelling and Ward Harris shot 71, Jay Clemmer fired a 76 and Pierce Becker shot 78.

Elle Squires competed in the girls tournament as an individual and shot a 73.

The state tournament is this Monday and Tuesday in Huntsville.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls track and field teams finished second in Class 7A last weekend in Gulf Shores. Check back with the Vestavia Voice later this week for a full recap of the meet.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.