The Reset: Rebels win 1st round playoff series

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team swept Tuscaloosa County last Friday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Rebels won by scores of 19-2 and 5-2 to win the series.

In the first game, Thomas Watson starred by going 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and 5 runs batted in. John Paul Head finished with 3 RBIs, while Gram Thornton and Hudson Walburn knocked in a pair each as well. Max Stewart doubled and drove in a run, while Grant Downey, Pierce Hanna and William Peerson drove in a run each as well. Jackson Harris was 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored, while Will Cox was 3-for-4 with 3 runs. Caleb Shofner threw 5 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs on 4 hits.

In the second game, Watson and Stewart each drove in 2 runs, with Hanna knocking in the other run. Harris and Head hit doubles as well. Aiden Black got the start and went 6 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits. Barrett Harper got through the final inning with ease as well.

Vestavia Hill advances to the second round of the playoffs to face Bob Jones this week. A Friday doubleheader is set to begin at 5 p.m. If necessary, a third game will be played Saturday at 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team began the final week of the regular season last Tuesday with a 7-4 loss to Helena. Libby Pippin, in her final home game with the Rebels, hit a pair of home runs and drove in all 4 runs. Elizabeth Yother pitched well for Vestavia in relief, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Vestavia Hills took down Chelsea 11-3 on Thursday. Pippin had another strong game to lead the Rebels’ offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and 2 RBIs. She also scored 4 runs in the game. Lucy Spisto hit a double and scored 3 runs, while MK Meeks, Kylie Reid and Miah Simmons each knocked in a pair of runs. Simmons threw 4 hitless innings and Yother allowed a run in 2 innings of work. Caroline Redden drove in a run as well. For Chelsea, Olivia Trout hit a triple and drove 2 runs in, while Morgan Brewer knocked another one in.

Vestavia Hills plays in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Hewitt-Trussville this Monday-Wednesday.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls soccer teams wrapped up the regular season last Wednesday against Westminster-Oak Mountain. The boys took care of business in a 4-1 win and the girls pitched a 3-0 shutout.

Vestavia Hills begins its run in the Class 7A playoffs this week. The girls host Hoover on Tuesday at 5 p.m., followed by the boys against Thompson at 7 p.m.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team won the Class 7A, Section 3 golf tournament for the second straight year last Monday. The team shot a collective 297 to lead the way. Parker Moellinger and Jay Clemmer each shot a 72 to lead the team. Ward Harris shot 74 and Andrew Szymela scored a 79.

The sub-state tournament is Tuesday at Timberline Golf Club.

Vestavia Hills’ girls competed in the Section 3 tournament Tuesday at Highland Park. The team was unable to advance but Elle Squires made it to sub-state as an individual after shooting a 78.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills outdoor track and field team competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet last weekend at Mountain Brook.

For the girls, Crawford West won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:05 and won the 3,200 in 11:04. Angelica Vines took home top prize in the long jump, reaching 17 feet, 8.5 inches, and the javelin, with a throw of 121-2. Abbie Richenderfer won the pole vault competition by clearing 11 feet on the bar.

Claire Spooner finished second in the 3,200, Vines was second in the 100-meter hurdles, Gabby Walls finished third in high jump and Kennedy Moreland was second in pole vault.

On the boys side, Alex Leath won the 800 in 1:54.81 and won the 1,600 in 4:23.91. John Stephens was victorious in the 200, running the race in 21.74 seconds. Bo Webb earned top honors in the 300 hurdles, finishing in 38.25 seconds. The 4x100-meter relay team also won in 42.15 seconds.

Matthew Rainer finished second in the 400, Max Armstrong finished second in the 800, Henry Strand was second in the 1,600, Will Jordan was third in the 3,200, Webb and Wilson were second and third in the 110 hurdles, Wilson finished third in the 300 hurdles, the 4x400 relay was second, the 4x800 relay finished third and Porter Speegle placed third in the shot put.

