The Reset: Rebels girls tennis wins sectional, heads to state

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills baseball team began a Class 7A, Area 6 series with a 9-1 loss to Hewitt-Trussville.

Vestavia Hills earned a split in the series with a 6-2 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday. Joseph Sullivan drove in two runs to lead the Rebels offense to support a strong pitching performance. Carter Tyus got the start on the mound, allowing two runs (one hit) on one hit in five innings. Jacob Newman struck out three in two hitless innings as well.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team celebrated its six seniors — Annie Kate Parks, Gwynnie Hornibrook, Charity Bibbs, Sydney Harris, Lily Dunaway and Nikki Hammond — last Monday, but the Rebels fell to Springville 2-0. The Rebels got solid pitching performances from Bibbs and Davidson. Bibbs allowed an unearned run and struck out five in four innings, while Davidson allowed a run on a hit in three innings.

Vestavia Hills beat Leeds 11-0 on Thursday. Libby Pippin slugged a home run and drove in three runs, while Kayla Franklin went 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Gwyniie Hornibrook and Heaven Bibbs — who also had three hits — each drove in two runs. Davidson was strong on the mound, surrendering a lone hit and striking out eight in five innings of work.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys soccer team began last week with a 1-1 tie against Westminster-Oak Mountain on Monday.

On Tuesday, both Vestavia teams notched wins over Hewitt-Trussville in area play. The boys won 3-0 and the girls earned a 4-1 victory. Riley Vicinanzo scored a pair of goals for the girls and added assists on the other two goals, scored by Alison Stubbs and Julia Woodruff.

On Thursday, the Vestavia Hills boys fell to Christian Brothers 1-0.

The Vestavia boys fell to Collierville 1-0 and the girls lost to Spain Park 3-2 in a game that went to a penalty shootout.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hills girls tennis team won the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament last week at the Hoover Met Complex. With that finish, the Rebels will head to the 7A state tournament this Monday and Tuesday in Montgomery.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field team competed at the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational last Friday. The boys finished sixth as a team.

Sam Culbertson was the lone winner for the Rebels, as he won the high jump competition by clearing 6 feet, 4 inches. Kennedy Moreland (third in pole vault), Alex Leath (third in 400-meter dash) and William Elliot (third in pole vault) also reached the podium.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills girls golf team placed seventh in the Auburn Invitational last Monday.

Vestavia Hills’ boys team placed fifth in the Tom Bell Memorial last week as well. Ward Harris placed in a tie for fourth.

Vestavia Hills will compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet in Trussville this weekend.

