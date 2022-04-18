The Reset: Rebels tennis advances to state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Cade Nelson returns the ball in a match against Hoover’s Matthew Hajazin during the Class 7A tennis sectionals at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team began an area series with Hewitt-Trussville last Tuesday, suffering a 5-1 loss. Riley Quick threw the complete game for the Huskies, striking out 13 batters and driving in a run at the plate. Matt Miller tallied a pair of hits for Hewitt, while Brooks McRae and Carson Wideman each contributed RBIs. Will Cox drove in the lone run for Vestavia and Jackson Harris hit a double. Caleb Shofner pitched solidly in his start, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing 2 runs on 4 hits.

Vestavia Hills earned a split of the series Thursday, beating Hewitt 4-3. Pierce Hanna knocked in half the runs for the Rebels. Hudson Walburn knocked in a run as well. Cox had a strong game setting the table, tallying 3 hits with a double and 2 runs. Harris scored twice and pitched 2 scoreless innings to seal the win. Aiden Black got the start and went 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits. For the Huskies, Kurt Kizer and Jack Ollis knocked in runs.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team suffered a 6-4 loss to Hewitt-Trussville last Tuesday in area play. The Huskies jumped out to a 6-1 lead but had to hang on after the Rebels struck for three runs in the sixth inning. Riley Rudick hit a home run for the Huskies and Kenleigh Cahalan was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs in the game. Olivia Faggard doubled and drove home a run, and Ana Henson knocked in a run as well. Kate Hicks got the start and pitched well, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 6 hits. For Vestavia, Miah Simmons was 3-for-3 with a solo home run. Catherine Cassimus drove in a run on her double off the wall in the sixth.

Vestavia Hills got back on the winning track Thursday, beating Springville 8-2. Libby Pippin hit a home run and drove in 3 runs for the Rebels, while Kylie Reid and Simmons each drove in runs as well. Simmons pitched most of the game, going 5 2/3 innings with 2 runs allowed on 5 hits. Ella Gallaspy scored twice and stole 3 bases as well.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills boys and girls soccer teams picked up area wins over Spain Park last Tuesday. The boys dominated to the tune of a 7-1 victory, while the girls posted a 2-0 shutout win.

Vestavia’s girls earned an area win over Gadsden City on Thursday, winning 7-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field team competed at the Mountain Brook invitational over the weekend. The boys team finished fourth and the girls were fifth.

John Stephens won the 200-meter dash in 21.76 seconds, Alex Leath won the 800 in 1:52 and Bo Webb won the 300-meter hurdles in 38.27 seconds. Matthew Rainer was third in the 400 as well.

For the girls, Crawford West won the one mile run in 4:54. West was second in the two mile run, Angelica Vines was third in the 100 hurdles and second in javelin, and Gabby Walls placed third in high jump.

TENNIS

The Vestavia Hill boys and girls tennis teams swept the Class 7A, Section 3 meets last week at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The girls swept all six singles brackets and all three doubles brackets. Girls winners were Cindy Jiang, Ansley Cox, Kate Morros, Madison Standifer, Kenley Outzen and Caroline Helms. The pairs of Jiang and Standifer, Cox and Outzen, and Morros and Nancy Chen won as well.

The Vestavia boys had a great performance as well, winning four singles brackets and all three doubles brackets. Singles winners were Ryan Pearlman, Kade Nelson, Luke Bedwell and Drew Castleberry. Winning doubles tandems were Jake Anthony and Pearlman, John Mcheal Yanosky and Nelson, and Castleberry and Kyle Norris.

The state tournament is this week in Mobile.

GOLF

The Vestavia Hills boys golf team won the Pirate Invitational in Boaz last Friday. Griffin Cohen and Jackson Goetz earned all-tournament honors, as Goetz was the tournament’s low medalist.

