The Reset: Rebels win Mountain Brook Invitational

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Track and Field The Vestavia Hills High School boys track and field team won the Mountain Brook Invitational on April 10, 2021.

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills baseball team started a Class 7A, Area 6 series with a 6-4 win over Spain Park. Joseph Sullivan’s grand slam provided most of the offense for the Rebels, who got strong pitching from Grant Cherry and Jacob Newman. Cherry struck out nine over five innings, while Newman punched out four in two innings.

Vestavia Hills fell victim to a sixth-inning rally on Thursday to fall to the Jags 6-4. Pierce Hanna hit a homer for the Rebels, while Sullivan tallied three hits on the night. Braden Glenn drove in two runs. Carter Tyus was effective on the mound, allowing three runs in five innings with four strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

The Vestavia Hills softball team began a busy last week with a Class 7A, Area 6 loss to Oak Mountain, 11-10, on Monday. Nikki Hammond led the Rebels offense by going 2-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in. Gwynnie Hornibrook was 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, while Ella Gallaspy went 3-for-3 with a double and scored three runs.

Vestavia Hills fell to Spain Park 3-1 in an area contest on Tuesday. Kylie Reid’s home run accounted for the Rebels’ only run. Charity Bibbs pitched well, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, with five strikeouts in the complete game effort.

Bibbs hit a three-run go-ahead home run to lift the Rebels over Oak Mountain 5-3 on Wednesday. Hornibrook drove in two runs as well, supplementing a strong performance in the circle by Tait Davidson. She allowed three runs on six hits in the complete game.

Vestavia Hills fell to Thompson 8-3 on Thursday. Hammond hit another home run for the Rebels and Kayla Franklin racked up three hits. Davidson allowed one hit in two innings of work in the circle.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills soccer teams split a pair of area contests with Spain Park last Tuesday. The girls earned a 3-1 victory over the Jags, while the boys fell 3-1.

The Rebels picked up wins on Thursday, the boys winning 5-0 and the girls picking up a 10-0 win over Gadsden City.

On Friday, the Vestavia boys finished in a 1-1 tie with the Baylor School out of Tennessee.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field team competed in the Mountain Brook Invitational over the weekend. The boys won the event, while the girls finished 10th in the team competition.

Individual winners for the Rebels over the weekend were Alex Leath (800-meter run), Ethan Strand (1 mile and 2 mile runs), Bo Webb (300-meter hurdles) and Sam Culbertson (high jump). The Rebels boys also came across first in the 4x400 relay.

