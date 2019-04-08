The Reset: Baseball splits opening area series

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Baseball The Vestavia Hills baseball team.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team picked up a 7-4 win over Vincent last Monday, as the Rebels celebrated their seniors. Ben Saway led the way with three hits in the game, while Jonathan Hand notched two as well. Hand also recorded the save. Ben Murphree drove in two runs.

Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville opened Class 7A, Area 6 play last Tuesday, with the Huskies taking the first game of the series 3-0. Michael Fowler allowed just one hit and struck out 13 batters in the complete game effort. Vestavia’s Colton Lewis was nearly as sharp, as he allowed just three hits and three runs (one earned) and struck out 10 in six innings.

Vestavia Hills returned the favor on Friday, beating Hewitt-Trussville 11-0 to split the area series. Lewis doubled and tripled and finished the game with five RBIs. Mason Maners had a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Garrison Cherry allowed just one hit and struck out eight in five innings.

SOFTBALL

In a Class 7A, Area 6 contest last Tuesday, the Vestavia Hills softball team knocked off Mountain Brook 15-0. Gwynnie Hornibrook, Nikki Hammond and Arden Plugge all drove in three runs each. Plugge allowed just two hits and struck out six in the win.

It took an extra inning, but Vestavia Hills beat Brookwood 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon. Plugge’s single brought home the winning run in the eighth inning to lift the Rebels. Plugge also pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Mary Claire Wilson had a team-high three hits and Olivia Renta tallied two and an RBI.

Spain Park got an area win over Vestavia Hills on Thursday, 10-0. Annabelle Widra led the charge for the Jags, as she struck out 12 in a four-hit shutout in the circle, while also going 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, home run and two RBIs. Alexis Anderson hit a double and drove in three runs, while Lydia Coleman homered. Mary Sanders James notched two hits for the Rebels.

SOCCER

The Vestavia Hills girls soccer team moved to 16-0 on the season this week with wins over Huntsville, 6-0, Hoover, 5-0, and Mill Creek (Ga.), 2-0. Lizzie Hill recorded a hat trick in the Lady Rebels’ win over Hoover. This spring, Vestavia Hills has outscored opponents 64-5, surrendering goals in only three games. The team is ranked No. 1 in the Class 7A state coaches’ poll.

The Vestavia Hills boys went 1-1-1 last week. They fell to Huntsville 1-0 on Tuesday, tied NW Whitfield (Ga.) 3-3 on Friday and beat Mill Creek (Ga.) 4-1 on Saturday. The Rebels are now 11-6-2 on the season and are ranked fourth in the 7A state coaches’ poll.

