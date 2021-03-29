The Reset: Cherry mows down 17

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Baseball Vestavia Hills' Grant Cherry (13) pitches during a game between Vestavia Hills and Jemison on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

On March 20, the Vestavia Hills baseball team split a doubleheader. In a 9-0 win over Madison Academy, Braden Glenn hit a home run to lead a balanced offensive effort. Carter Tyus was dominant on the mound, allowing just four hits and striking out six in seven innings. The Rebels fell to James Clemens 10-1 in their second game of the day. Jackson Halla was a bright spot in relief, as he allowed just three hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Last week, the Rebels played in Oxford as part of the Choccolocco Park Experience. On Friday, Vestavia beat Jacksonville 8-1 and topped Childersburg 7-3. In the win over Jacksonville, Grant Cherry excelled in front of a handful of professional scouts. He threw a complete game, allowing just one run on one hit with 17 strikeouts. Glenn racked up three hits and three RBIs as well, while Jackson Harris knocked in two runs.

Glenn doubled, homered and drove in four to lead the offense over Childersburg. Tyus put forth a strong effort as well, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts in six innings of work.

The Rebels beat Randolph County 5-1 but fell to Piedmont 13-9 on Saturday. In the win, Brennan Cohen struck out eight and Caleb Shofner struck out four as the two combined to throw the one-run performance. Will Denton doubled and drove in three runs as well. Joseph Sullivan went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs in the Piedmont game.

SOCCER

On March 16, the Vestavia Hills boys soccer team fell in an area match to Spain Park, 2-1.

On March 19, Vestavia’s boys tied 1-1 with McCallie, but the Lady Rebels knocked off Oak Mountain 1-0. They got a goal from Kaylee Dressback to pull off a big win between two of the state’s best teams.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field team competed in the Helena Classic on the Hill on March 18. The boys finished second as a team, while the girls placed sixth.

Tyler Moore won the 100-meter dash and Ethan Strand won the 1,600-meter run. Also placing on the podium were Angelica Vines (second in 100 hurdles), Azaria Wright (third in 100 hurdles and long jump), Alex Leath (second in 1,600), Bo Webb (third in 110 hurdles and second in 300 hurdles) and Matthew Rainer (second in high jump).

GOLF

On March 16, the Vestavia Hills boys golf team finished third at the Azalea City Invitational. Notably, Jay Clemmer had a double eagle in the event.

