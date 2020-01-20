The Reset: Bowling teams set for state, wrestling advances to semis

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Bowling The Vestavia Hills High School bowling teams.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills basketball teams began play last week with a Class 7A, Area 6 matchup at Spain Park. The Lady Rebels fell to Spain Park 61-43 in a game that was closer than the final score indicated. Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker poured in a game-high 36 points to lead the Lady Jags to victory. Anna Wood led Vestavia Hills with 16 points, with Josie Edwards adding 14 points and Alison Stubbs scoring 11. The Rebels boys fell to Spain Park 47-38. Cam Crawford led the Jags with 17 points. Alex Dieguez registered eight points for the Rebels.

On Friday, the Rebels were swept by Vestavia Hills. The Lady Rebels fell 37-33, as the Lady Huskies avenged an earlier loss. For Vestavia, Wood scored 10 points and Emma Smith added eight points. The boys team fell 71-50, as Win Miller scored 15 points and Coleman Barranco added 13 points.

The Vestavia girls are now 17-8 overall, 2-2 in area play. The boys are 13-11, 1-3. This week, the Rebels host Mountain Brook on Tuesday and Spain Park on Friday as they conclude area play.

BOWLING

The Vestavia Hills bowling teams defeated Hewitt-Trussville last Tuesday at Vestavia Bowl. Mason Maners led the boys with a 236 and Ella Shedd led the girls with a 159.

Both teams qualified for the state tournament by way of their performance at the South Regional Tournament in Mobile last week. The girls team earned the No. 9 seed and defeated Foley 1,109-1,085 in the first round of bracket play. They lost to Stanhope Elmore 1,255-1,107 in the second round. The boys team earned the top seed and began bracket play with a 1,537-1,046 win over UMS-Wright. In the second round, the Rebels beat Oak Mountain 1,640-1,309 before falling to Spain Park 1,448-1,397 in the semifinals.

The state tournament is Thursday and Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team concluded the regular season on Thursday night with a 56-14 win over Hoover. Notching wins for the Rebels were Zach Flurry, Hastings Roberts, Carson Farris, Bryant Segars, Leighton Reese, Jack Lamey, Chandler Merrill, John Edwards, Sam Willoughby, Dawson Rye, Bryce Littleton and Dawson Ray.

On Friday, the Rebels defeated Bob Jones 63-15 in the quarterfinals of the Class 7A state duals. Earning individual wins for Vestavia were Trey Saunders, Littleton, Ray, Flurry, Roberts, Christopher Hays, Segars, Reese, Merrill, Edwards and Willoughby.

Vestavia will host Huntsville on Wednesday at 5:30 in the semifinals.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.