The Reset: Rebels shine to finish 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Basketball The Vestavia Hills High School boys basketball team won three games in Kentucky and Ohio in late December 2021.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills boys basketball team traveled north last week, playing a couple games in Kentucky before playing one other in Ohio.

On Tuesday, the Rebels began play in the Carespring Holiday Classic with a 78-74 win over Highlands (Ky.). Win Miller led the way for the team with 29 points and 5 rebounds in the game. Reese Gurner finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds and Alex Armstrong posted 11 points and 5 rebounds.

The Rebels pulled out a 78-75 overtime win over Cooper (Ky.) on Wednesday. Miller had another big game, going for 24 points and 5 rebounds. Gurner had 17 points and 6 rebounds, while Cole Turner posted 13 points and 6 rebounds.

Vestavia traveled to Hamilton in Ohio on Thursday and earned a 62-42 win. Turner led the scoring effort with 14 points and 6 rebounds. Clayton Marek had a strong game with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Gurner registered 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in the contest.

Vestavia’s girls won the Innisfree Hotels Beach Tournament in Florida last week. The Lady Rebels began the tournament Monday with a 59-48 win over North Forsyth (Ga.). Ally Smith was the high scorer for the team with 17 points. Emma Smith posted a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The following day, the Lady Rebels earned a 60-54 win over Ravenwood (Tenn.). Anna Towry went for 17 points and 8 rebounds. Jill Gaylard scored 14 points, Emma Smith scored 11 and Ally Smith added 10.

Vestavia won the tournament Wednesday afternoon with a 66-58 win over Reynoldsburg (Ohio). Emma Smith had a huge game, registering 30 points and 11 rebounds in a dominant performance. Towry added 15 points as well.

Both basketball teams wrapped up the 2021 calendar years off to terrific starts. The girls team has an 18-1 record, while the boys are 15-2.

WRESTLING

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team hosted and won the Heart of Dixie Classic last week. Zach Flurry (128 pounds), Clay Johnston (154) and John Edwards (184) all won in their respective weight class.

Stone Phillips (108), Cale Tucker (115), Grant Taylor (147), Harris Mitchell (162), Riggs Manown (197) and Mitch Taylor (287) finished second. Jack McMurry (287) was third.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.