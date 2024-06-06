Tait Davidson makes all-state team

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Vestavia Hills’ Tait Davidson (23) pitches in a game against Thompson at the Vestavia Hills softball field on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

The 2024 Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state softball team was released Thursday, with several local players making the cut after putting forth tremendous high school seasons.

In Class 7A, Hewitt-Trussville’s Sara Phillips was named the Pitcher of the Year after capping off her high school career leading the Huskies to another state championship. Phillips was fantastic this season, posting a record of 16-2 with a 1.35 earned run average. She struck out 175 batters in 98 2/3 innings, including emerging on top of a pitchers’ duel against Daphne and Vic Moten in the state championship game, which Hewitt won 1-0 in nine innings.

Taylor Burt was named Coach of the Year, leading the Huskies to a fourth state title in the last six years.

Corey Goguts from Hewitt made first team in 7A as a utility player. In her sophomore campaign, Goguts hit for a .462 average with 10 home runs and 45 runs batted in.

Senior twins from Hoover, Olivia and Hannah Christian, each made first team as well. Olivia had a stellar year in the circle for the Bucs, finishing with a record of 21-3 and a 1.91 ERA. Hannah was a headache for opposing pitchers, hitting for a .500 average with 77 hits. She also hit seven home runs and drove in 41 runs.

Spain Park catcher Maggie Daniel was a first-team selection, as she reached base at a .613 clip, hit 14 homers and walked 42 times.

Vestavia Hills senior pitcher Tait Davidson was also on the first team, as she capped off her career with 217 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings. She posted a 15-8 record with a 1.32 ERA.

On the second team, Hewitt-Trussville’s Olivia Faggard and Hoover’s Bella Foran were selected as infielders. Faggard hit for a .439 average and drove in 43 runs. Foran knocked in 52 runs, hitting .400 and stealing 17 bases.

Zaylen Tucker from Hewitt made the second team as a utility player. She starred for the Huskies in center field and as a pitcher. As a hitter, she had an on-base percentage of .510 and stole 36 bases. As a pitcher, she won 10 games and had an ERA of 2.02.

Hoover’s Kaitlyn Raines earned a spot as a second-team pitcher as well. She was dominant most days, winning 14 games, posting a 1.34 ERA and striking out 148 batters in 125 2/3 innings.

Emma Hawkins of Oak Mountain was a second-team outfielder after another strong season. She hit .405 with a .482 on-base percentage, racking up 49 hits and not committing an error for the Eagles in center field.

Chelsea’s Sydney Carroll and Spain Park’s Charlee Bennett were named honorable mention designated hitters. Carroll hit 11 home runs for the Hornets, while Bennett hit seven homers, stole 30 bases and had a .583 OBP.

Briarwood’s Meredith Kellum was honorable mention on the 6A squad after hitting 10 homers for the Lions.

John Carroll’s Mallory Ogle was a second-team outfielder on the 5A team, as she hit .418 with a .526 OBP.