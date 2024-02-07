Rebels hold Signing Day ceremony

1 of 17
Vestavia Hills High School held its spring signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon. More than 20 Rebels were recognized and celebrated for signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.
Baseball
- John Paul Head: UAB
- Caden Taylor: Northwest Shoals CC
Basketball
- Jackson Weaver: University of Alabama in Huntsville
Football
- Jordan Ross: University of Tennessee
- Charlie Ingram: Mississippi State University
- Keown Richardson: Delta State University
Golf
- Mary Raines Hinely: Florida College
- Pierce Becker: Troy University
- Michael Brewer: Shelton State Community College
- Hayes Cation: Point University
Softball
- Lucy Spisto: Wallace State Community College
- Tate Davidson: UAB
Soccer
- Jack Davis: Liberty University
- Alec Paraiso: Pfeiffer University
- Devin James: Bard College
- River Riley: Pittsburg State University
Tennis
- Riley McClain: Millsaps College
- Brayden Helms: Wallace State Community College
Track
- Henry Strand: University of North Carolina
- Max Armstrong: University of Mississippi
- Kaitlyn Wende: UAB
Volleyball
- Audrey Vielguth: Southeastern Louisiana University
- Braeden Krablin: Carson-Newman University