Sean Calhoun resigns as Rebels football coach

After having one head football coach for 43 years, Vestavia Hills High School will be looking for its second in as many years.

Sean Calhoun announced his resignation from Vestavia Hills on Wednesday morning after one season leading the Rebels.

Calhoun was also approved as the next head coach at Colquitt County High School in Georgia on Wednesday morning. He previously spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Colquitt County, helping lead the program to consecutive undefeated seasons and state championships.

"I cherish my time here at Vestavia Hills," Calhoun said. "I know people are not going to understand it, because it was not very long, but there was quality over quantity. The quality of the relationships here was fantastic."

In 2021, Vestavia Hills went 4-6, winning its final three games of the season. It was the first season since 1977 in which Buddy Anderson was not patrolling the sidelines for the Rebels program. Anderson retired following the 2020 season after 43 years at the helm.

"I have nothing but great things to say about Coach Calhoun," Vestavia Hills City Schools athletics director Myra Miles said. "He was only here for a short amount of time, but he did some real positive things and I am very thankful for him. I wish him and his family nothing but for the very best."

Calhoun said meeting with his coaching staff and players in that situation is never easy, but appreciated how they all handled the news.

"When you part ways with a coaching staff that you spend countless hours with and you really get to know, and you start to get to know, that’s not an easy meeting. The guys on this staff are great men," he said.

Calhoun came to Vestavia from Carrollton High School in Georgia, where he posted a 51-12 record over five seasons. His team reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs each of those five years.

Calhoun played as a defensive back and quarterback for Valdosta State University from 2000 to 2004 and later joined the team’s coaching staff. The Valdosta State Blazers won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2007 while Calhoun served as a running backs coach.

“Coach Calhoun did a tremendous job as the head football coach at Vestavia Hills High School. I am appreciative to him and his wife, Kellie, for investing in the lives of our students and athletes over this past year. We wish Coach Calhoun and his family all the best,” Vestavia Hills City Schools superintendent Todd Freeman said in a statement.

Vestavia Hills will now be looking for the eighth head coach in program history. The Rebels have made the playoffs just once in the last six years, despite never finishing more than a game out of a playoff berth.

A search for Calhoun's replacement will begin immediately. Miles said she hopes to bring a recommendation before the Vestavia Hills Board of Education "as soon as possible."

"We want the right person that can continue the climb and the person that's going to be the very best for our kids, to continue the positive momentum that we have," she said.

This story will be updated.