Regional tournament: Lady Rebels edged by Bob Jones

HANCEVILLE – The Class 7A Northwest Regional got underway Wednesday at Wallace State Community College, with Vestavia Hills and Hoover among the teams in action.

Lady Rebels fall short in nail-biter

The Vestavia Hills girls fell to Bob Jones in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals for the second straight year, as the Lady Patriots pulled out a 40-37 win on Wednesday morning.

The game pitted two of the top teams in 7A all season, and it played out much that way throughout. Neither team led by more than a handful through the entire contest.

“The score says 40-37, but the way they executed the game plan and how hard they played, this team won in my mind. Not just today, but the whole season,” Vestavia Hills head coach John David Smelser said.

It was certainly a defensive struggle Wednesday, with the game tied at 6-6 after a quarter and Bob Jones holding a 14-13 lead at halftime. The pace picked up slightly in the second half, with Vestavia taking a 26-23 lead into the fourth.

Bob Jones went on a 6-1 run to begin the final quarter, taking a brief lead before a pair of Sarah Gordon free throws gave the Lady Rebels the lead back with just over four minutes to play. But Bob Jones scored the next five points and hit its free throws in the final minutes to hang on.

“When it comes to the playoffs, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Bob Jones head coach Jazmine Powers Carr said. “It’s just a competitive game. These games help you grow.”

Gordon led Vestavia Hills with 19 points and was one of three Lady Rebels with five rebounds. Jill Gaylard also reached double figures, posting 11 points. Both players mentioned how much they enjoyed being part of this year’s team.

Mallory Cowan was the lone senior for this year’s Vestavia squad and she played 17 minutes in Wednesday’s game. Jae Smith led Bob Jones with 13 points.

Bob Jones, Vestavia Hills and Hoover were three of the top four teams in the 7A rankings at the conclusion of the regular season, with only one of them able to advance to the state final four.

Vestavia Hills was the odd team out on this day, but the Lady Rebels had another strong season. The program has now won 116 games over the last four years.

“As the season went on, people got into their roles,” Smelser said. “This team improved dramatically, probably more than any team I’ve coached. I’m super proud of them.”

Lady Bucs fend off James Clemens

The Hoover girls did not play their most complete game of the season Wednesday afternoon, but the Lady Bucs pushed past James Clemens 58-46 in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals.

Hoover started strong, dominating the first quarter and a half, quickly opening up a 22-7 lead. The Lady Bucs led 31-17 at halftime, but James Clemens refused to wilt in the second half. They cut the deficit to single digits multiple times before Hoover asserted its will to finish the game.

“In the second half, [James Clemens] came out and made the necessary adjustments and played a lot harder than we did,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said.

This Hoover team has a different look following the days of Reniya Kelly and Aniya Hubbard, but the Lady Bucs are once again in prime position to make a run at another state championship. In order to that, though, Johnson said the Lady Bucs need players to step up and take on leadership roles.

“We’ve got all the talent in the world, our biggest thing is experience and leadership. They are still hungry, but as far as the little things, that’s what we’re missing,” Johnson said.

Sophomore Khloe Ford led the charge for Hoover, going for 25 points and eight rebounds. Kaitlyn Gipson joined her in double figures with 13 points. Both players said the team needs to continue improving upon its on-court communication.

That will be vital in the next game. Hoover will move on to face top-ranked Bob Jones in the Northwest Regional final next Tuesday at Wallace State Community College.

Aaliyah Blanchard added eight points and seven boards for the Lady Bucs. Gabrielle Stigger led James Clemens with 17 points.

Hoover has knocked Bob Jones out in the regional final each of the last two seasons.

“We know we didn’t our best game and if we play that way against Bob Jones, it will not go well,” Johnson said.

Bucs withstand Austin push to advance

The Hoover boys took down Austin in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals Wednesday afternoon, downing the Black Bears 65-49.

The final score did not quite do the game justice, as Austin made a couple runs during the second half to close the gap before a strong finishing stretch by the Bucs.

“We talked about how we had a big lead and knew they would keep coming, so we wanted to stay aggressive offensively,” Hoover head coach Scott Ware said. “The guys did a good job at that and putting it away.”

After winning the state championship last season, the Bucs have a team of experienced players when it comes to postseason moments and environments. But they are not looking at this postseason as a continuation of last season, but a fresh ride.

“We do have the experience,” said guard Salim London, who led the way with 20 points in the game. “One thing coach talks about is we’re chasing a new one. We have the same dog mindset as last year.”

DeWayne Brown was effective on the inside for Hoover, going for 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Jarett Fairley had 13 points as well. The Bucs committed just eight turnovers in the game.

Jordan Johnson notched 18 points to lead Austin.

“It’s a game of runs; we made some, they made some. We’ve been in all kind of environments, been all over the country and played in big time tournaments. We have ultimate trust in our team and trust them out there on the floor,” Ware said.

Hoover will advance to the regional final next Tuesday to play Thompson, who defeated James Clemens in the other semifinal Wednesday. It will be the fourth meeting for the two teams this year, with Hoover winning two of the three.

“Lot of respect for Thompson,” Ware said. “They’re physical, play hard. I’m not going to have to make some motivational speech. They’ll be ready for us, we’ll be ready for them.”