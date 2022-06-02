Rebels with strong finish to spring sports

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Pierce Hanna (9) makes contact during an at-bat in game one of the Class 7A baseball semifinal series against Hewitt-Trussville at Phil English Field on May 13.

The Vestavia Hills soccer and baseball teams put together strong seasons, both ending in playoff pushes.

The baseball team and girls soccer team pushed themselves all the way to the semifinals, while the boys soccer team had a brilliant season.

After finishing with a 3-3 record in Class 7A, Area 6, the Vestavia baseball team was forced to win a tiebreaker game with Spain Park to advance to the playoffs.

The Rebels won the game 5-0 to advance to the postseason. They struck first with a run in the second inning, then added on four runs over the final two innings to take the win. Pierce Hanna doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Rebels, while Thomas Watson and Max Stewart notched a run batted in each as well. Barrett Harper got the start and threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing only one hit and no runs. Caleb Shofner came on for the final 1 1/3 innings, retiring each man he faced.

The next weekend, the Rebels swept Tuscaloosa County in the opening round of the playoffs. The Rebels won by scores of 19-2 and 5-2 to win the series.

In the first game, Watson starred by going 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs. John Paul Head finished with three RBIs, while Gram Thornton and Hudson Walburn knocked in a pair each as well. Stewart doubled and drove in a run, while Grant Downey, Hanna and William Peerson drove in a run each as well. Shofner threw five innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits.

In the second game, Watson and Stewart each drove in two runs, with Hanna knocking in the other run. Aiden Black got the start and went six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. Harper got through the final inning with ease as well.

Vestavia swept Bob Jones in the quarterfinals, winning by scores of 3-0 and 4-2. In the first game, the Rebels notched a pair of runs in the second inning and one more in the fifth and that was more than enough for Shofner. He threw a complete game masterpiece, working around seven hits and striking out seven in seven innings of work. Downey led the charge from the leadoff spot with three hits and a run batted in, with Jackson Harris and Stewart knocking in a run each as well.

Vestavia Hills took another early lead in the second game, scoring in the first inning, twice in the fourth and once more in the seventh. Head tallied the only RBI in the game for the Rebels, who got another great pitching performance. Black got the start and went 5 2/3 innings, allowing a run on two hits with seven strikeouts. Ryan Vermillion finished things off, getting the final three outs to push the Rebels into the semifinals.

The Rebels were swept by Hewitt-Trussville in the semifinals. They took a 4-0 loss in the first game and an 8-2 defeat in the second contest.

They finished the season with a 24-17 record.

The Vestavia boys soccer team finished the year with an incredible 22-3 mark. The Rebels were a perfect 6-0 in area play and their only losses in the regular season came to Albertville and The Baylor School in Tennessee, both one-goal defeats.

Vestavia beat Thompson 6-3 in the opening round of the playoffs before Huntsville knocked off the Rebels 3-1 in the second round.

Vestavia’s girls reached the state semifinals and finished with a record of 16-4-4. The Rebels struggled out of the gate, but continually improved and won 13 of 14 before a 2-1 loss to Spain Park in the semifinals. The girls beat Hoover 5-0 in the opening round of the playoffs and beat Huntsville 1-0 in the second round.