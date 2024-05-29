Rebels win pickleball state tournament

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Alli McGill The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls teams won the state pickleball championship in May. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Alli McGill The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls teams won the state pickleball championship in May. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Alli McGill The Vestavia Hills High School boys teams won the state pickleball championship in May. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Alli McGill The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls teams won the state pickleball championship in May. Prev Next

In the third year of the Alabama High School Pickleball Championships, the Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls teams won the state titles.

A record 150 players from 15 schools competed on 22 courts in the tournament in Clay.

On the girls side, Claire Owen and Kendall Feild were state runners-up in the first division of doubles play. Jasmine Zhang and Elizabeth Ann Cooper won their division, while the pairs of Claire Spooner and Cohen Pickering and Adair Strubel and Mary Carmen Johnson were second in their divisions.

For the boys, Robert Roebuck and Daniel Cather were state champions as a doubles tandem. In the other two boys divisions, Blake Smitha and Ben Cusmariu, along with Taylor Cooper and Gray Sherrer, won as well. The tandem of Ethan Kiel and William McClendon finished second.

In mixed doubles, Roebuck and Feild were state runners-up. Smitha and Spooner were first in their division. The pairs of Kiel and Strubel and Sherrer and Zhang finished second, while Cather and Owens finished third.

The team will continue to practice over the summer and continue its efforts to grow the program at Vestavia Hills. The team is coached by Meg Roebuck and Alli McGill.

Submitted by Alli McGill