Rebels volleyball continues building process

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson.Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Savannah Gann (5) spikes the ball during a game against Chelsea held at Chelsea High School in August 2021.

Second-year head coach Ashley Hardee has used this summer to see what potential his Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team possesses for the 2022 season.

“It wasn’t so much result-oriented, but we wanted to see some people in different positions and some younger players that will play critical minutes,” he said. “The competition we got in the summer was really good for us.”

Last fall, the Rebels laid a strong foundation, advancing to the Class 7A North Super Regional tournament. There were some key losses from that team, but the Rebels appear poised for another step forward if they can reach their potential.

“Compared to last year, we’re more balanced,” Hardee said. “We’re taller and more athletic, which is really fun. It’s exciting to see some of the things we can do in the gym.”

However, reaching that potential will not be a given. It will take time to determine which players are capable of stepping into the biggest roles and which combinations will yield the best results.

“We’re still trying to figure out who we are as a team and develop that personality. I don’t think that’s been formed yet, but we’ve been working on it together,” he said.

Vestavia has five seniors this fall. Savannah Gann has played on varsity since she was a freshman, and the outside hitter played in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game over the summer. She is a six-rotation player that can hit from all over the court and fills up the stat sheet in many ways.

Kate Kaiser is a tall setter who can play multiple spots on the front row. Her offensive ability as the setter also takes pressure off the attackers around her as well.

Elizabeth Jackson, Mackenzie Merrill and Kaylee Rickert are the other three seniors and each could see time at various positions on the floor.

“They’re all good defenders, servers and passers,” Hardee said. “It’s a versatile team all around as well.”

At middle blocker, Jill Davis, Grace Mehrer and Arden Warner are all contending for time at that position. Davis and Mehrer got key experience at times last fall, while Warner could also play some on the right side as well.

Junior Lauren Marron will play on the right side and the Rebels expect some offensive firepower from her throughout the year. Jordan Madsen is a sophomore outside hitter who also plays basketball and has impressed the coaching staff with her ability and toughness.

Audrey Vielguth, a junior, played libero for the Rebels last year and is most certainly in the mix to hold down that position again this year. Braeden Krablin can play front or back row, while Emily Byrket and Claire Boyd are setters as well.

Millie Burgess is the lone freshman on varsity, an aggressive player with potential to play outside or right side.

Vestavia Hills will compete in Area 5 with Hoover, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County, so it will be no easy task for the Rebels to get back to regionals, or potentially further. Vestavia will play in tournaments in Auburn and Panama City and compete in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament. The Rebels will also play the likes of Northridge, Helena, Homewood, Spain Park, Oak Mountain, Bob Jones and Chelsea.

“I like this group,” Hardee said. “We’ve got to figure out who we are and build on that.”