Rebels softball focusing on consistency

Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Lucy Spisto (8) catches a throw at first base in an area game against Hoover at Jim Brown Field in April 2023. Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Vestavia Hills' Tait Davidson (23) pitches in a game against Thompson at the Vestavia Hills softball field in April 2023.

Some things in life are simply consistent. They don’t change very often, and you know what you’re going to get.

Over the years, the Vestavia Hills High School softball program has proven to be one of those things. Year in and year out, the Rebels have been one of the top teams in the top classification throughout Alabama.

But then again, there are many teams in the Birmingham area that can say the same thing, so the task is never easy for a team like the Rebels to continue that success.

This year’s team will look to carry that torch once again, as Vestavia Hills comes off a 2023 season in which the Rebels won 42 games and advanced to the regional tournament.

Vestavia’s roster features five seniors this year in Tait Davidson, Lucy Spisto, Laura Faith Beard, Reese Johnson and Alexis Fizer. Davidson is a standout pitcher, while Spisto, Beard and Johnson have been starters in past seasons as well. All five will be leaned on to help lead the team this spring.

One of the keys for the Rebels over the last few years has been health within the pitching staff. Davidson, a UAB commit, headlines the rotation this year. She takes the reins following the graduation of Miah Simmons, who signed with the University of Mobile.

“Losing Miah from last year is going to put a little pressure on the pitching staff,” head coach John Simmons said. “We have a little bit more inexperience.”

Davidson will get support from junior Elizabeth Yother, who pitched last season. Simmons also mentioned the potential of freshmen Hollon Gay and Haley McGill in the circle.

If the Rebels can remain healthy, Simmons is excited to see what those arms can bring to the table once the season progresses.

Yother, catcher EJ Bragan, outfielder Evelyn Splawn and Carmen Owen are the team’s juniors. Bragan recently committed to Union University and is a strong option behind the plate. Owen transferred in this year and can play several spots on the field, including catcher to give Bragan an occasional break.

“All those kids that had some experience last year, they’re bringing a little bit more maturity,” Simmons said. “I’ve noticed that on the practice field. That’s what’s going to pay dividends down the road.”

Simmons said he uses roughly the first month of the season as a time to try players in different spots, whether that be in the batting lineup or in pitching situations. Once the middle of March arrives, it’s go time.

“I always plan on March being an experimental time, getting people in different positions in the order, then we come out of spring break knowing who we are and what we’re going to do.”

Simmons would not rule out some of the freshmen and sophomores helping the Rebels out immediately this season, as well as a pair of eighth graders.

The Rebels are looking to reach their potential in order to make another playoff run this spring.

“I want to build consistency where we’re at, whatever that level is, whatever the height that we can be,” Simmons said. “We want to get to that ceiling every time we play.”