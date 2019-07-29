Rebels ready to ‘bring it every week’

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Hewitt-Trussville vs. Vestavia Hills Football Eli Sawyer (17) took over as the Rebels’ starting quarterback last fall and grew throughout the season.

When Buddy Anderson was a senior in high school, he said God called him to be a high school coach. Decades later, he still feels that call.

“When He directs me to something else, I’ll do something else,” said Anderson, sitting in his office one summer afternoon. “But right now, it’s still coaching.”

In August, Anderson will begin his 42nd season as the head football coach at Vestavia Hills High School. His Rebels are aiming to build on a 2018 campaign that saw them go 6-4 and narrowly miss the Class 7A state playoffs. Their four losses came against teams that advanced to the postseason.

“I was very pleased with the effort overall, what we did,” Anderson said. “I would have liked to win a couple more, but you know, it just didn’t happen.”

Anderson graduated 36 seniors from last year’s squad, including eight starters on offense, but returns enough key pieces to enter the upcoming season with optimism. The Rebels bring back a lot of experience on a defense that will likely anchor the team throughout its schedule.

Anderson said he would like to see the season culminate in his team’s first playoff appearance since 2015, though he won’t use that benchmark as the lone measure of success.

“That’s what defines it every year, taking where you are and where you get to and what you’ve got in between,” he said.

OFFENSE

Eli Sawyer, a senior, will quarterback the Rebels for the second year. Anderson lauds his strong arm and composure in the pocket, even when it starts to collapse. Last year, he watched Sawyer improve with each snap.

“He loves playing the game and takes it seriously and works hard,” Anderson said. “It means a lot to him, so the kids feel confident with him and put their faith in him as a leader.”

Vestavia Hills is known for its commitment to rushing, and Anderson said his team may or may not throw the ball more with Sawyer under center. He wants his Rebels to keep opposing defenses off-balance by blending both elements.

When they decide to air it out, Sawyer will have a couple of familiar targets on the outside in Chandler Merrill and Peyton Walraven, who both own starting experience. At tight end, Jackson Trotman will replace Michael Vice, a major threat from last year’s team who signed with Samford University.

Vestavia Hills has another big hole to fill at tailback with the graduation of Cooper Bishop, who has walked on at Alabama. Anderson expects Taiyo Crawford, a junior, to take his place. The rest of the carries will be distributed by committee.

“He’s a north-south runner ... he’s a tough runner,” Anderson said of Crawford. “It’s hard to replace someone like Cooper Bishop, but Taiyo’s going to do good.”

Crawford will only have one lineman with starting experience to block for him. That’s Garrison Dabbs, a senior guard. Positions battles took place over the summer for other line spots. Michael Weaver, Drew Ulch, Dawson Ray and William Lott were a few names that Anderson mentioned as potential cogs.

“We’ve got a work in progress on offense,” Anderson said. “We’ve just got to get better every time we go out, every rep that we take.”

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Vestavia Hills Football Peyton Walraven (8) is one of two returning receivers with starting experience.

DEFENSE

The Vestavia Hills defense enters the season in a better spot than the offense. It returns eight starters, including two who are back for their third year. Defensive end Jake Levant has been a force since he was a sophomore, and the same goes for free safety Will Brooks.

Levant will be joined in the trenches by fellow defensive end Bennett Whisenhunt, who played at linebacker last year, along with a group of tackles that includes Cal Stubbs and Will White.

Wilson Owen, Cole Johnston, Josh Cheatham and Jack Davis will spearhead the linebacking corps, while strong safety Brock Payne and Brooks will lead the secondary. Jermaine Harris will factor in at safety as well; Sam Willoughby and Colton Horne are likely starters at corner.

The Rebels surrendered a little more than 22 points per game in 2018. This year, they’ll try to lower that number.

“I think that should be a strength, ... our defense is going to have to keep us in ball games until our offense starts maturing,” Anderson said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Conner Knighten, a senior, will handle kicking and punting duties following the graduation of Caleb Huber. Huber started for a couple of years, but Anderson said he feels confident that Knighten will do a good job assuming the role.

× Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. Homewood vs Vestavia Hills Football Bennett Whisenhunt (87) moves from linebacker to defensive end this season.

SCHEDULE

The Rebels host Briarwood in a preseason jamboree Aug. 23 before opening the regular season at Homewood Aug. 30. They will then begin their march through 7A, Region 3 against Spain Park Sept. 6. Other region opponents include Tuscaloosa County, Mountain Brook, Hewitt-Trussville, Thompson, Hoover and Oak Mountain.

“In our region, it’s dog-eat-dog every week,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to be ready to bring it every week.”