Rebels looking for bounceback season

The Vestavia Hills High School baseball team had a stellar 2021 campaign, but in Class 7A, Area 6 baseball, the margin for error is slim.

A couple bad innings and subsequent losses to Gadsden City and Spain Park kept the Rebels out of the state playoffs last spring, leaving a team that went 21-10 overall and knocked off many of the top teams in the Birmingham area sitting at home during the postseason.

“The competition level is elite, and you’ve got to be good every single night when you go out there,” Vestavia Hills head coach Jamie Harris said.

But now the Rebels turn the page to 2022, a season that begins with fresh optimism. There are 12 seniors on this year’s team and several returning lineup regulars.

“It’s different than what we’ve had in the past,” Harris said. “It’s different in the fact that we’ve got a lot of guys returning from what was a good lineup. We’ve got five or six guys that have a lot of at-bats from last year, which is more than we’ve ever had.”

Pierce Hanna will start in left field once again and was the table-setter for the Rebels’ lineup last year. Jackson Harris hit behind Hanna and should be near the top of the order once again.

Hudson Walburn hits in the middle of the order and is back as the team’s primary catcher. Thomas Watson and Connor Witherington each caught and played designated hitter as well.

Christopher Johnston has committed to Auburn and returns in the outfield after putting together a big summer. Will Cox can play several positions, but the Rebels anticipate him being in the lineup on a regular basis.

“There’s a lot of guys with a lot of experience in the lineup, and a lot of juniors and sophomores able to make an impact as well. I think we have a chance to have a pretty special offensive lineup, but we’ve got to do it,” Harris said.

One thing Vestavia Hills does not have this spring is an abundance of returning experience on the mound. The pitching staff will feature several players with an opportunity to seize a key part of the rotation, including seniors Caleb Shofner, Ethan McGriff, Carson Ray and Grainger West.

Other seniors for the Rebels this spring include Jay Faulkner, Caiden Howle, Carson Ray, Max Stewart, Duncan Tapscott and Gram Thornton.

“We have a lot more depth on the mound,” Harris said. “No superstars, but 12 or 13 guys that will contribute. Plus, we have three lefties, and there’s not a lot of high school teams that have that.”

Despite some of the uncertainty that a new season brings, Harris is bullish on the Rebels’ prospects this spring. The goal is to be competing for a state championship every year at Vestavia Hills.

“Those are the expectations that were set a long time ago when Coach (Sammy) Dunn was here and those are the expectations still,” Harris said. “What does the future hold? I don’t know, but that’s our expectation; to make the playoffs and win the whole thing.”