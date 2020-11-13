Rebels look to finish season in different setting

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hewitt-Trussville at Vestavia Hills boys basketball Vestavia Hills’ Win Miller (0) drives the ball toward the goal guarded by Hewitt-Trussville’s Cam Glover (1) in a game between the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies and the Vestavia Hills Rebels at Braash-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

The Vestavia Hills High School boys basketball team had its 2019-20 season ended in the gymnasium at Mountain Brook High School.

The Rebels were knocked out of playoff contention in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament, something that has not been the norm for the program in recent years.

“Our seasons have been ending in a college or coliseum or civic center,” said head coach Patrick Davis.

This winter, the Rebels are on a mission to not let that happen again.

“These seniors that were varsity guys for the first time last year, they realize there’s an expectation level and they don’t want to be the group that never played in a regional or final four,” Davis said. “There’s that sense of urgency that we’ve got to get back to doing what our program’s used to doing.”

Davis believes this year’s team has the potential to earn back the Rebels’ customary postseason standing. Six seniors with ample motivation combined with depth and team speed give him hope this squad can play the game the Rebels desire to play.

“We’re going to play the same way,” he said. “We’re going to play as fast as we can play and press and shoot threes and get to the rim and play the game on our terms.”

Of those seven seniors, Grant Uldrich has the most experience, beginning to contribute in the latter portion of his sophomore campaign.

“He’s a guy that does a lot for us, from an energy and pace standpoint,” Davis said. “He goes a million miles an hour at all times and demands it from his teammates.”

Nate Campbell and Micah Roberson were also big contributors last season, with Charlie Hughes, Garrett Smith and Joey Caiola also needing to put forth strong efforts in their final season.

Jude Cleary and Alex Armstrong are juniors who can both really shoot the ball, according to their coach.

Sophomore Win Miller is back after leading the team in scoring as a freshman last winter. Miller stands 6-foot-3 and can do a little bit of everything on the court. He even added some muscle to his frame over the summer.

Davis was impressed with the team’s dynamic last year, as the older players embraced Miller and showed no ill will as he led the team on the court.

“It goes back to the culture of your program,” Davis said. “Do you talk about being unselfish or do you value that? There was no animosity. Win does a really good job of doing what we need him to do without just dominating the ball and taking crazy shots. The way he carries himself, people respect him.”

Clayton Marek, Max Stewart, Reese Gurner, William Orkus, Cole Turner and MJ Newsom round out the roster on a team Davis expects to find minutes for everyone.

“I like our team,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces that we feel like you’ve got to have to be successful.”

Vestavia Hills will be in a tough area this year, with Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and Gadsden City all hoping for big years as well.