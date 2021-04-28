Rebels leaning on deep pitching staff

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Vestavia Hills’ Grant Cherry (13) pitches during a game against Jemison on March 26 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. The Rebels’ staff is headlined by Grant Cherry, a hard-throwing right hander committed to the University of Tennessee.

It’s a luxury today, but a problem tomorrow, figuratively speaking.

The Vestavia Hills High School baseball team has a deep pitching staff, full of quality arms capable of leading the Rebels to victory on any given day.

That is a luxury for Rebels head coach Jamie Harris, who has a bevy of experienced options to choose from. The problem, if it can be called that, is that each of Vestavia’s top seven pitchers are all seniors.

“We have a ton of senior pitchers who are getting the lion’s share of our innings,” Harris said. “That’s just how it’s going right now.”

That depth gives the Rebels confidence they can make a deep playoff run this spring.

The Rebels’ staff is headlined by Grant Cherry, a hard-throwing right hander committed to the University of Tennessee. Depending on how his next few months go, he may have a decision to make regarding whether to attend Tennessee or begin his professional career.

Over spring break in Oxford, more than a handful of professional baseball scouts showed up to watch Cherry pitch. He shined in the moment, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out 17 in the Rebels’ win over Jacksonville.

“We tell our guys, be a pitcher, not a thrower,” Harris said. “When he pitches, the sky is the limit with him. He’s got so many tools and has so much potential.”

Harris believes Cherry can be really special, if he’s not already.

There are two other Vestavia pitchers already signed to play at the next level, with Carter Tyus headed to Birmingham-Southern and Brennan Cohen signed with University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Harris believes Jacob Newman, Jack Hoppenjans and Jackson Halla could all play in college if they want to as well. Joseph Sullivan, the Rebels’ centerfielder, has logged innings on the mound and will play at South Alabama.

Harris said Cherry, Hoppenjans, Tyus and Newman all throw pretty hard, ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s in miles per hour. Newman is more of a sinker and slider pitcher, while someone like Halla mixes it up and can throw any pitch in any count. Sullivan also comes at hitters from the left side.

That doesn’t even mention Alden Windham or Owen Knight, two more seniors. Windham has been dealing with health issues throughout the spring but was able to pitch against Vincent on March 29. He threw five innings and struck out 10 hitters in a 13-3 victory for the Rebels. Knight has been out for the year after an injury.

Take those nine guys away in 2022 and Vestavia will be molding a completely new pitching staff. Harris will cross that bridge when he and his coaching staff get there, but he said there are a handful of juniors and sophomores that could contribute now if not for the abundance of depth already in place.

As area play has gotten underway, the Rebels were still searching for their top form. They have shown flashes of pitching extremely well, getting timely hits and playing quality defense, but they are still looking to put all facets of the game together at the same time.

Once they do that, they will be tough to beat.

As of press time, the Rebels were still fighting for a playoff spot as one of the top two teams in Class 7A, Area 6.