Rebels cheer team captures state title

Photo courtesy of Herb Vincent The 2023-24 Vestavia Hills High School varsity cheer squad.

Photo courtesy of Herb Vincent The 2023-24 Vestavia Hills High School junior varsity cheer squad.

The Vestavia Hills High School varsity and junior varsity cheer teams recently captured Class 7A state championships in state competition, taking the titles in the Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Dec. 12.

The varsity team’s performance at the state championship followed consecutive wins at the AHSAA Central Super Regional on Nov. 9 at the CrossPlex, the Magic City Regional on Nov. 22 at the CrossPlex and the University Cheerleaders Association Tennessee Extreme Regional on Nov. 19 in Lebanon, Tennessee.

It is the first state championship for the Vestavia Hills varsity squad since 2017.

The Vestavia cheer teams are coached by Leslie Coleman, who is assisted by Madison Sullivan and Shelly Sumner. Alex Evans serves as stunt coach.

Captains of the varsity squad are Mallory Fore, Brennan Martin and Kennedy Vincent. Captains of the junior varsity squad are Elise Ball and Cece Ferguson.

The varsity and junior varsity teams will next compete in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships at the Walt Disney World Resort, Feb. 9-12, in Orlando, Florida.

Members of the varsity team include Evey Hill, Cate Marek, Brennan Martin, Kennedy Vincent, Eliza Thornton, Mallory Fore, Lucie Reid, Emma Traylor, Blakely Williams, Ann Ellison Crawford, Meredith Bochnak, Riley Shadrick, Emily Appleby, Lauren Christian, Wynn Stoffregen, Campbell Sparks, Campbell Moore, Elizabeth Rohner, Maci Rutherford, Hayes Huntley, Callie Johnson, Rebecca Evans, Olivia Stone, Julia Bochnak and Ella Hodge.

Members of the junior varsity team include Cat Massengale, Courteney Martin, Savannah Skrabo, Maggie Dennie, Cece Ferguson, Elise Ball, Jody Mai Bailey, Lillie Armstrong, Kate Threadcraft, Mallory Jonas, Bradford Williams, Addison Peters, Piper Luccasen, Paige Prier, Baker Martin, Caroline Walburn, Caroline Powell, Grace Brown, Grace Ann Swift, Camryn Tate, Campbell Basgier, Hannah Grace Johnston, Henley Banta, Averee Vickers, Claire McJunkin and Payton Shadrick.

- Submitted by Herb Vincent