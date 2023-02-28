Rebels boys take 2nd at state indoor

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Alex Leath reacts as he finishes first in the boys 1,600-meter run during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Feb. 4. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Kennedy Moreland clears 12 feet in the girls pole vault event during the Class 7A state indoor track and field meet. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School boys indoor track and field team capped off a strong season with a second-place finish at the Class 7A state meet Feb. 4 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Hoover swept the boys and girls titles, winning the boys championship with 134 points, while the Rebels scored 61 points to take the runner-up trophy. Huntsville was third and Hewitt-Trussville finished fourth. On the girls side, Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville claimed second and third. Vestavia came home sixth.

Alex Leath had a great day for the Rebels, as he set a state record in the 1,600-meter run and won the race in 4 minutes, 10 seconds. Leath also won the 800 in 1:53 and was the anchor on the 4x800-meter relay team, which won and set a state record with a time of 7:57.02. Leath was joined by David Howard, Max Armstrong and Mitchell Schaaf on that relay.

Kennedy Moreland was the top finisher for the girls team, as she won the pole vault competition by clearing 12 feet.

Armstrong (third in 400 and third in 800), Henry Strand (third in 1,600) and the 4x400 relay of Leath, Schaaf, Howard and Armstrong (second) also earned podium finishes for the boys. Claire Spooner (third in 3,200) reached the podium for the girls.

Also earning points on the day for the Rebels were Riley Zeanah (sixth in 800), Will Jordan (seventh in 3,200), Kaitlyn Wende (fifth in 3,200), Tanner McInnis (eighth in high jump), Gabby Walls (sixth in high jump), Krislyn Thomas (fifth in pole vault), Chase Kaiser (seventh in shot put), and the eighth-place girls 4x400 (Zeanah, Finley Becker, Spooner and Abby Allen) and 4x800 (Zeanah, Kendall Feild, Becker and Elizabeth Gannon) relays.

Jack Lockhart, Reese Beckner, Maddie Crawford, Addison Armstrong, Henry Drew, Sarah Kate Misner, Colin Robinson, Troy Littlejohn, Dylan Anderson, Chase Webb, Ava Patterson, Blakeleigh Anderson and Joi Cook competed for the Rebels in the meet as well.