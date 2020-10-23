PHOTOS: Rebels complete comeback, qualify for state

× 1 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Savannah Gann (5) plays the ball during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Maggie Ball (1) celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Savannah Gann (5) plays the ball during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball × 8 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills serves during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 9 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Alice Armstrong (17) sets during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 10 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Ava McMillan (4) celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 11 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Maggie Ball (1) hits during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 12 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Ava McMillan (4) serves during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 13 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills head coach Payton Mansell during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 14 of 14 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Angelica Vines (12) plays the ball during a Class 7A North Super Regional match on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

HUNTSVILLE -- After two sets, it looked as if the Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team's season would end at the Class 7A North Super Regional on Friday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

The Rebels lost the first couple sets to Bob Jones, but rallied to win the final three sets and win the match in five sets (20-25, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-8).

The win advances the Rebels to the state tournament, which will take place at the Birmingham CrossPlex next week.

Vestavia Hills was set to play two more matches on Friday to determine seeding for the state tournament.

This post will be updated.