Mike Getman Soccer Camps to be held in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney

The Vestavia Hills Soccer Club is inviting children ages 5-12 to participate in a half-day Mike Getman Soccer Camp at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex July 22-26.

The camp will take place form 9 a.m. to noon each day at the complex at 4851 Sicard Hollow Road and is open to boys and girls.

Each session will focus on skill development for young soccer players. They will have a chance to learn soccer skills and techniques through exercises and games specifically designed for the young player. The fee is $225 per student.

There also will be a striker/keeper camp for boys and girls ages 10-18 on July 19-21 at Liberty Park. The cost for that camp is $275.

Getman is a former professional soccer player who now coaches the men’s soccer team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Visit vestaviasoccer.com/camps for more information or to register.