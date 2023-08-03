Vestavia's Bedwell wins state tennis tournament

× Expand Bedwell and Roy

Luke Bedwell, a rising Vestavia Hills High School Junior and Pippa Roy, a rising Mountain Brook High School Senior and three time High School State Singles Champion claimed the Boys and Girls USTA Alabama Clay Court Junior Singles Titles, respectively.

The tournament was held at Pelham Racquet Club and featured over 100 players. In their final rounds, unseeded Bedwell beat Mountain Brook’s Guy Mitchell in a closely contested 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 match, and #1 seed Roy beat Mobile’s Sarah Ladd 6-1 6-1.

Both Bedwell and Roy competed on state winning championship high school tennis teams during the 2023 season.

-Submitted by Sally Jenkins