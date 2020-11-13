Lady Rebels capable of another strong season

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Josie Edwards (34) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville.

Last season’s breakthrough for the Vestavia Hills High School girls basketball team surprised many people.

After years of watching a young roster grow, mature and compete in one of the toughest areas in the state, the Lady Rebels busted the door down last winter and advanced to the Class 7A Northwest Regional final. In that game, they even gave eventual state champion Spain Park all it could handle.

While that may have surprised many, there were a few people that expected it: the Lady Rebels themselves.

“When I came in, we expected to make the playoffs,” said John David Smelser, who enters his second year as the Vestavia Hills head coach. “A lot of people probably looked at us like we were stupid and thought we had no shot, but to be honest, I think that’s why we got there. I had a team that expected to be there.”

There is even more belief this time around for the Lady Rebels, who have intentions of returning to the deep stages of the postseason. Smelser feels as if the team was further along this preseason as compared to last, simply due to the fact many habits, standards and philosophies have long been established.

“The biggest thing now is I’m not teaching them how to play, how to act, how it should look, all those things you try to establish in year one. Those are set in stone and the kids understand and know that.”

The Lady Rebels will have to replace the valuable leadership of Anna Wood and Arden Plugge, who have since graduated. This year’s squad will have three seniors. Josie Edwards and Alison Stubbs have been key contributors for some time now, but Kaylee Dressback is also playing this year. Dressback played basketball when she was younger and is returning to play her senior year after signing a soccer scholarship at the University of Houston.

Edwards has committed to play basketball at Faulkner and epitomizes everything Smelser wants from his players.

“I tell young players if they want to know how hard to play, go watch Josie,” he said. “When she steps on the floor, it’s all out.”

Twins Emma and Ally Smith have been varsity players since eighth grade and will be two of the Lady Rebels’ top players yet again. Emma Smith was the team’s leading scorer last year and Smelser said she has gotten stronger and quicker over the offseason. Ally Smith is probably the team’s best shooter, providing her sister with a great kick-out 3-point option.

Anna Towry played a significant role last year and, as a sophomore, is set to take over as the team’s primary ballhandler. Smelser called her the team’s most improved player.

Ally Perry, Suzy Woodruff and Carley Smith are some other players expected to play big roles this season. The Lady Rebels even pulled up eighth-grader Jill Gaylard, with Smelser noting her vast potential in the coming years. Elizabeth Steele and Merritt Kelley round out the varsity team.

The Lady Rebels appear to have the team capable of making a run at the state final four, but they first have to get out of a strong Area 6, which includes defending state champions Spain Park, always strong Hewitt-Trussville and Gadsden City.

“We should be able to compete with our area and get to where we were last year and try to win that [regional final] game,” Smelser said. “But it’s a tough area.”