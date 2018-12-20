Lacrosse Tournament returning to Vestavia

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills play during the Rebel Yell Lacrosse Tournament on Jan. 27, 2018, at Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

As lacrosse continues to grow in the Vestavia Hills area, the Rebel Yell preseason tournament is set to return to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

On Jan. 26, high school boys and girls teams will compete in the tournament, Vestavia Lacrosse board president Lawrence Bear said.

“It’s a good tournament to shake the rust off,” Bear said.

Numerous teams will attend the tournament, Bear said, and the tournament provides an opportunity for coaches to evaluate their players for regular-season play.

Registration is handled by the Greater Birmingham Youth Lacrosse Association, Bear said, and is on its website, gbyla.org.

The tournament is only for high school students, Bear said, and will be like a preseason basketball tournament with a three-game minimum in a round-robin format.

“Most people really enjoy it,” Bear said.

While high school teams will play on the field, everyone, youth included, can compete in “Shoot for the Loot” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where a speed gun will test who has the fastest shot. There will be prizes for those who shoot the fastest.

Lacrosse is becoming more popular in Vestavia, Bear said, with more than 50 boys playing on three under-12 teams, and “vibrant” middle-school teams. This school year, Vestavia Lacrosse is giving demonstrations in school’s physical education classes on lacrosse, a first for the organization, Bear said.

“It has grown tremendously,” Bear said.